This morning, Senate Majority Leader, Chuck Schumer announced a deal has been made! The deal surrounds and extension of the nation’s debt ceiling through early December. This is a major breakthrough to avert economic disaster after weeks of partisan deadlock over the issue. Schumer said he hoped that the deal would be reached by today. The deal comes the day after Mitch McConnell said Republicans have ‘already made it clear’ that they would ‘assist in expediting’ a process known as reconciliation which would allow Democrats to raise the debt limit without GOP votes.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 8 DAYS AGO