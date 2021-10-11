CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
COVID and the risks of medical care delays

By Michael J. Hicks
Trumann Democrat
 4 days ago

Two decades ago, as a brand-new professor, I worked with a team of researchers studying healthcare access in rural West Virginia. Our goal was to identify ways to measure the effects of missing medical treatment or barriers that might cause patients from following up with healthcare. This research was performed at the Robert C. Byrd Center for Rural Health.

www.wabashplaindealer.com

spring.org.uk

The Vitamin That Could Halve COVID Risk

More evidence that this vitamin protects people against severe COVID-19 infection, hospitalization, and death. A study on nearly half a million people in the UK found that UVB radiation strongly protects people against COVID-19 hospitalization and death. The sun’s Ultraviolet B (UVB) radiation is the key for the production of...
SCIENCE
WNDU

Medical Moment: Heparin for Covid patients

With the Delta variant of Covid-19 fueling hospitalizations recently, doctors are continuing to weigh the best treatments for seriously ill patients. A newly published study says that for some patients, a full dose of a blood thinner may improve their chances of avoiding a ventilator. When a patient’s lungs are...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Black COVID patients: Less medical follow-up, longer return-to-work delays, more hospital readmissions

African American COVID-19 patients had the least physician follow-up and the longest delays in returning to work, a University of Michigan study found. Nonwhite (Black, Asian, Latinx) patients also were most likely to be readmitted to the hospital within 60 days of release, according to the study, which characterizes health disparity trends among COVID-19 patients in Michigan that the pandemic has illuminated nationwide.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Gothamist.com

Patients Left At Risk As 14,500 At-Home Medical Workers Refuse NY COVID Vaccine Mandate

After suffering a stroke and going through extensive rehab, Jessica White’s mother returned to her Manhattan apartment last December. White was relieved when her mother, who now uses a feeding tube, was approved for round-the-clock home care. A nurse and an aide would be assigned to make at-home visits from 8 am to 8 pm, while another pair covered the overnight shift.
MANHATTAN, NY
Gothamist.com

Why Some Health Care Workers Are Vaccine Hesitant Despite Their Medical Training

Arleene Meertens saw the worst of the COVID pandemic as a patient care technician at Kingsbrook Hospital in Flatbush. During Brooklyn’s first wave, she watched patient after patient struggle to pull oxygen into their damaged lungs before turning grey and passing away. She could do little more than hold their hands and hope their final moments felt less lonely.
10TV

Ohio Department of Health, medical experts discuss risks of COVID-19 in unvaccinated pregnant women

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Health is providing an update on the COVID-19 pandemic and the risk it poses for unvaccinated pregnant women on Monday. Department of Health Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff is joined for the briefing by Kamilah Dixon-Shambley, an assistant professor of OB-GYN at Ohio State Wexner Medical Center, as well as Lisa Egbert, an obstetrician and gynecologist at Paragon Women’s Care.
OHIO STATE
llu.edu

COVID care in the new Dennis and Carol Troesh Medical Campus

Loma Linda University Medical Center (LLUMC) in-patient services recently transitioned from the Cloverleaf Towers to its new home in the Dennis and Carol Troesh Medical Campus. The move, including Medical Intensive Care Unit (MICU) equipment, patients, and care teams, has positively impacted what it means to receive care for a COVID-19 infection at LLUMC.
LOMA LINDA, CA
spring.org.uk

These Supplements Reduce COVID Risk

These nutritional supplements may reduce risk of testing positive for COVID-19. According to a large study, women taking omega-3 fatty acids, probiotics, multivitamins or vitamin D supplements are less likely to test positive for COVID. The protective effects from these nutrients were modest but significant. On the other hand, the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Ear sensor enables safe telemedical care for COVID-19 risk patients

Using telemedicine, COVID-19 patients can be cared for safely at home—from initial home isolation to recovery or, in case problems arise, admission to hospital. A team from the Technical University of Munich (TUM) has now successfully demonstrated this in a study involving 150 patients with risk factors for a severe progression of the disease.
ELECTRONICS
Southlake Style

Why More People Are Opting For Concierge Medical Care

When we hear the words "concierge medicine," we often think of medical care that is for CEOS, celebrities and the top 1% of income earners. This is a misconception. Concierge medicine is becoming more mainstream for busy individuals who need more than what the average insurance-driven medical model has to offer. It's for those who insist on a higher level of service, don't have time for limited appointment times and who want to put their health first.
HEALTH SERVICES
Inc.com

Employees Delayed Health Care; Costs Will Rise in 2022

Employers expect health care benefits to cost 4.7 percent more next year, according to a survey of 1,502 business leaders published this week by asset management and benefits firm Mercer. The increase falls in line with the average annual cost growth--save for a dip in 2020--but it's still the biggest...
HEALTH
POZ

Concerns: COVID-19 Risk

Studies of COVID-19 risk among people with HIV continue to reach different conclusions. An analysis from the World Health Organization looked at data from more than 15,000 people with HIV, mostly in South Africa, who were hospitalized with COVID-19. Having HIV was associated with a 13% higher risk for severe illness and a 30% higher risk for death. Another analysis from the United States included more than 21,500 adults hospitalized with COVID-19, of whom 220 were HIV positive. HIV was not independently associated with mortality: 16% of HIV-positive and 15% of HIV-negative people died. Having HIV also was not associated with severity of illness or length of hospital stay. Both analyses were limited by lack of information about HIV treatment or CD4 count. But another study found that a lower CD4 count and a detectable viral load were associated with more severe COVID-19. In August, U.S. health officials recommended a third COVID-19 vaccine dose for immunocompromised people, including those with advanced or untreated HIV.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Bay News 9

Dentist warns against delaying dental care during pandemic

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — A trip to the dentist can already cause some people anxiety. Pandemic concerns are pushing some to skip routine visits altogether. Dentist Ronak Parikh with BayBreeze Dental warns of the dangers of delaying dental care. Despite putting safety protocols in place, Dr. Parikh says people are...
PASCO COUNTY, FL
HealthcareFinanceNews.com

Merck says new COVID-19 medication cuts the risk of hospitalization and death

In an effort to push back against the still-ongoing global COVID-19 pandemic, Merck, in partnership with Ridgeback Biotherapeutics, is touting the benefits of an investigational oral antiviral medication known as molnupiravir, saying it reduces the risk of hospitalization and death among people with mild-to-moderate cases of the coronavirus. At the...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
t2conline.com

Primary Care and the Benefits of this Medical Service

Primary care or general medical care service providers specialize in the diagnosis, treatment, and prevention. However, it is not just about their ability to treat multiple health issues. You require a medical center with comprehensive solutions for consistency and efficiency at different levels. Going to a specific place for health issues allows smooth handling of chronic ailments at affordable prices and inner satisfaction with the care. Your primary health care center can provide help with internal medicine, medical treatment for the family, wellness, hormone therapies for men and women, and much more. When the whole family goes to one place, the bond between the doctors and the patients becomes stronger.
HEALTH SERVICES
Laredo Morning Times

Cancer doctor says cancer rates are being shadowed by COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic isn’t over and it could be hiding a widespread proportion of cancer cases — at least according to one doctor. Recently, the Department of Health and Human Services of the United States launched the initiative “Juntos Si Podemos” (Together, we can do it) which is trying to push for Latinos all over the country to get vaccinated against COVID-19. One of the partnerships in the state of Texas is with the Memorial Hermann Health System. Dr. Concepcion Diaz-Arrastia, who is an oncologist, is part of Memorial Hermann, which is the health system’s largest nonprofit in Southeast Texas. She was one expert chosen to share with the media as a spokesperson for the national campaign.
PUBLIC HEALTH

