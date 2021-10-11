Motherhood and the future

I’ve worn many different hats in my lifetime: Silicon Valley tech executive, business founder, single mom and CEO, but no matter the role, effective communication is a skill that proves its worth in any setting. In 2011, when I left my career as a high-level executive in corporate America to start my own company, SupportPay, all while raising a child as a single mother, I no longer had time to sugarcoat things. Whether it was a strategy to get the attention of investors or the reasoning behind why my daughter couldn’t have her friend stay the night, I learned quickly how valuable succinct and to-the-point messaging can be. It was this honest, straightforward mindset that ultimately helped me master a business pitch. After all, in this fast-paced world, where there is always another meeting to get to and another email to read, summarizing what my company is all about and shaping that conversation to fit a one-, three- or five-minute pitch is how I managed to secure critical funding.

FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS ・ 6 DAYS AGO