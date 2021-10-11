CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Motherhood and the future

By Kathryn Jean Lopez
Trumann Democrat
 4 days ago

"The decision to have children has always struck me as an essentially selfish one: You choose, out of a desire for fulfillment or self-betterment or curiosity or boredom or baby-mania or peer pressure, to bring a new human into this world. And it has never seemed more selfish than today."

ETOnline.com

Zonnique Keeps It Real on Motherhood, Marriage and Reality TV (Exclusive)

Zonnique Pullins has a lot on her plate, but she's handling it with grace and a smile. The 25-year-old juggles her work on Fox Soul's The Mix, motherhood and a possible return to reality TV. Sitting down for a virtual chat with ET's Deidre Behar, the singer shares how drastically her life has changed since she welcomed her daughter, Hunter, in December and began co-parenting with her beau, rapper Bandhunta Izzy. The two are happily dating as they navigate this chapter of life together.
RELATIONSHIPS
femalefirst.co.uk

Exclusive: Myleene Klass discusses motherhood, social media, eye condition myopia and more

"My kids understand that their mother is famous but they don't know why. I'm just their Mum." In the second part of our exclusive interview with Myleene Klass, the former pop star turned entrepreneur talks about her relationship with her three children Ava, Hero and Apollo, the power and threat posed by social media and the future of TV talent shows.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
goodmenproject.com

Jumping Corporate Ship Into a Sea of Freelance Motherhood

Before entering the real world of parenting, I had this grand idea of being the working mom. Be part of a power couple that could bring in the big bucks while raising a child. Do it all. Simple! Easy! Boom!. Of course, the reality is always a bitch. Daycare cost...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
MySanAntonio

What Motherhood Taught Me About Perfecting a Business Pitch

I’ve worn many different hats in my lifetime: Silicon Valley tech executive, business founder, single mom and CEO, but no matter the role, effective communication is a skill that proves its worth in any setting. In 2011, when I left my career as a high-level executive in corporate America to start my own company, SupportPay, all while raising a child as a single mother, I no longer had time to sugarcoat things. Whether it was a strategy to get the attention of investors or the reasoning behind why my daughter couldn’t have her friend stay the night, I learned quickly how valuable succinct and to-the-point messaging can be. It was this honest, straightforward mindset that ultimately helped me master a business pitch. After all, in this fast-paced world, where there is always another meeting to get to and another email to read, summarizing what my company is all about and shaping that conversation to fit a one-, three- or five-minute pitch is how I managed to secure critical funding.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
at40.com

Halsey Shares How They're Trying To Balance Work With Motherhood

Halsey gave birth to their child, Ender Ridley Aydin, last July. With an astronomical career balanced with being a new mom, the singer has been candid on social media about how they've been making the adjustment and trying to balance it all. Halsey has also been open to answering fan questions about maternity, and recently responded to one fan who asked how it's changed their life.
CELEBRITIES
#Motherhood
The Conversation U.S.

What is family estrangement? A relationship expert describes the problem and research agenda

Holidays are often a time of strengthening family bonds and relationships. But for those who have difficult relationships with siblings, parents and extended family, it can be a stressful and upsetting time. We asked Kristina Scharp to explain why family relationships sometimes break down – and some things to consider when talking to those in this situation. What is family estrangement? Family estrangement occurs when at least one family member intentionally distances themselves from at least one other family member because of a negative relationship – or the perception of one. Research suggests that at least 27% of adults experience family estrangement that...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
romper.com

Netflix's 'Maid' Is A Gut-Wrenching Look At Real-Life Single Motherhood

Maid is one of the top streaming series on Netflix right now, and it’s not exactly an easy watch. It tells the story of a young single mother named Alex, who leaves an abusive relationship to raise her daughter alone, finding work as a maid in the homes of wealthy people in Washington and Missoula. The 10-episode limited series gives a birds-eye view in what life is like for a single mother skating along the edge of poverty, trying to do the best by her daughter while also working towards a better future for herself. Maid is a story of struggle and triumph, but is it real?
TV SERIES
HollywoodLife

Katharine McPhee Gushes Over Son Rennie, 7 Mos. & Motherhood: ‘Nothing Else Matters’

Katharine McPhee revealed the ‘heart explosion’ she felt after giving birth to her son in February 2021 while chatting in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HL. Katharine McPhee is clearly smitten with her 7-month-old son, Rennie David Foster, and she didn’t hold back in describing the absolute “heart explosion” she feels for him in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife.com. “I mean, just everyone talks about it, but the love that you have, it just is like a heart explosion,” she gushed. “Maybe if I’d had a baby in my early 20s wouldn’t feel this way. But just really, nothing else matters.”
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
