EBT approves Mathewson Drive name change

Robert Inglis/The Daily Item East Buffalo Township supervisors will revisit changing the name of Christy Mathewson Drive at its October meeting on Monday.

East Buffalo Township Supervisors approved Bucknell University’s plan to change the name of Christy Mathewson Drive despite reluctance from the board chair.

“We have to based upon our ordinance,” Supervisor Chair Char Gray after making a motion to approve the change.

Gray and supervisors Matt Schumacher and Jim Knight voted in favor. The motion failed last month on a 1-1-1 vote with Gray in opposition, Schumacher in favor and Knight, a university employee, abstaining.

Township Manager Jolene Helwig said Bucknell owns the road and can change the name without approval. The resolution adopted Monday signals the township’s recognition of the change and allows Union County GIS to update its 911 mapping.

Bucknell proposes to change the street name to Pascucci Drive to honor alumnus Michael Pascucci who pledged more than $40 million to the university — the largest one-time commitment Bucknell ever received.

The Mathewson name isn’t coming off Christy Mathewson–Memorial Stadium or the Christy Mathewson Gates.

Fire inspections

Solicitor Pete Matson was asked by Gray to work on language for a proposed ordinance to establish a fire and life safety inspection program.

Chief James Blount of William Cameron Engine Company said the fire company is working on a similar effort with Lewisburg Borough Council.

Blount said the inspections are educational compared to punitive. He said qualified inspectors, all working for the fire company, would walk through commercial businesses to identify potential fire hazards. The inspectors would draw a floor plan and note utility shutoffs to better inform first responders in the case of an emergency. They would also get a feel for occupancy and review issues such as blocked exits, emergency lighting and placement of fire extinguishers.

“The program is nothing more than a walk through of buildings to identify safety concerns and to ensure the building is safe from fire,” Blount said. “An inspector does not go in and tell someone, you have to have a sprinkler system.”

Properties would be categorized as either light hazard, ordinary or extra hazard. Return inspections would be based on the categorization. Fees would be based on property size. A building less than 2,000 square feet would cost $50 to inspect. The fees could be recouped in insurance savings if a property owner’s insurer offers discounts for such inspections, Blount said.

“If they accept that, they would probably save that and more,” Schumacher said.

“No doubt,” Blount said.

Blount expects the borough wouldn’t move on an ordinance until after Jan. 1. He said he’s unaware of any local communities with similar programs but said they’re common in other parts of the state and country.

Other business

The Board of Supervisors also directed Matson to draw up terms for a one-year agreement to financially support the Buffalo Valley Recreation Authority. The terms will include a 2 percent increase in municipal funding, raising the contribution to approximately $125.595. The township contributed $123,133 in 2021.

Lewisburg Borough also is a contributing member. It provided $68,950.43 in 2021.

The municipalities have direct funding agreements with BVRA.

Trick or Treat is set in the township for 5:30 to 9 p.m. Oct. 31.

Property owners in the area of Jefferson and Harrison avenues will be notified of a public hearing on Oct. 25 at the township building. The hearing will be about a proposal for supervisors to vacate the southernmost portion of Harrison Avenue, south of Jefferson, that’s effectively functioned as a private road for several decades.