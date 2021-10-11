CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Washington, DC

Risky move: Biden undercuts WH executive privilege shield

By COLLEEN LONG, ZEKE MILLER Associated Press
Log Cabin Democrat
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON — It’s a risky move by President Joe Biden that could come back to haunt him – and future presidents – in the hyperpartisan world of Washington politics. Democrat Biden has agreed to a request from Congress seeking sensitive information on the actions of Republican Donald Trump and his aides during the Jan. 6 insurrection, though the former president claims the information is guarded by executive privilege.

www.thecabin.net

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
BBC

Is Trump's power over Republicans starting to slip?

Donald Trump's recent visit to Iowa - a key state in the presidential nomination process - has fuelled speculation that he is preparing for a 2024 White House run. With a base that loves him and Republican politicians who defer to him, he is still a powerful force within the party. But if he harbours presidential ambitions, he's not alone - and at least some conservatives aren't fully on board.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Reuters

Explainer: What's at stake for Trump allies facing 'contempt of Congress'?

WASHINGTON, Oct 14 (Reuters) - A U.S. congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 storming of the Capitol is pursuing contempt of Congress charges against Steve Bannon, a longtime adviser to former President Donald Trump who is defying demands for information. Trump claims the documents and testimony the committee is...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Government
Washington, DC
Elections
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
POLITICO

Joe Biden's White House counsel is doubling down on her denial of Donald Trump's privilege claims aimed at shielding Jan. 6 documents.

The latest letter helps establish a paper trail for what could be a serious executive privilege fight. Biden's stance: President Joe Biden's counsel, Dana Remus, on Friday declined to grant executive privilege to shield an initial batch of Trump-era documents sought by congressional investigators probing the Jan. 6 attack. The former president pushed back, asserting broad privilege, and Remus replied in the negative on Wednesday.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Post

How close were we to an actual stolen election — stolen by Trump?

The picture of Donald Trump’s scheme to get the Justice Department to help him overturn the 2020 election has been significantly filled out in recent weeks. First came the disclosure that conservative lawyer John Eastman had authored a memo outlining the steps by which this would take place on Jan. 6. Then came a major report from the Senate Judiciary Committee detailing Trump’s pressure campaign to get the Justice Department to lay a predicate for that Jan. 6 plot.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
KTLA

Jan. 6 panel sets vote on contempt charges against Steve Bannon after he defies subpoena

A congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection moved aggressively against close Trump adviser Steve Bannon on Thursday, swiftly scheduling a vote to recommend criminal contempt charges against the former White House aide after he defied a subpoena. The chairman of the special committee, Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., said the panel will vote Tuesday […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Executive Privilege#Wh#Democrat#Republican#The Supreme Court#Oval Office#White House
The Independent

Biden vaccine mandate for private business is nearly here, White House says

The Biden administration’s vaccine mandate for employers with more than 100 workers has been submitted to the White House Budget Office for a final review before it is published for public inspection, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Wednesday.On 9 September, President Joe Biden announced his intention to have the Occupational Safety and Health Agency – an agency under the auspices of the Department of Labour that regulates workplace safety – to issue an emergency regulation requiring entities with more than 100 employees to require that those employees be vaccinated against Covid-19 or undergo weekly testing for...
PHARMACEUTICALS
POLITICO

Joe Biden's staff secretary is set to leave the White House

Jessica Hertz, the staff secretary in the White House, is leaving her position, according to two people familiar with the matter. Hertz, a former lawyer in Facebook’s Washington office, occupied one of the most powerful perches in the White House, controlling the flow of paper and documents that reached President Joe Biden’s desk. She is one of the first senior White House staffers to leave the administration, which hasn’t hit its 10-month mark yet.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NBC News

Teri KanefieldHow the Trump-Biden executive privilege showdown could backfire

Last week, former President Donald Trump said he will “defend executive privilege” in an attempt to withhold documents from the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection. Also last week, President Joe Biden rejected Trump’s claim that privilege should apply and authorized the White House records housed at the National Archives to be released to Congress. This suggests we may be heading to the courts.
POTUS
The Independent

Trump campaign, others: Dominion worker suit is groundless

Attorneys for President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign, its onetime attorney Rudy Giuliani and conservative media figures asked a judge Wednesday to dismiss a defamation lawsuit by a former employee of Dominion Voting Systems who argues he lost his job after being named in false charges as trying to rig the 2020 election.Eric Coomer, a former security director at Colorado-based Dominion, says in the lawsuit he was driven into hiding by death threats after the Trump campaign and others publicized an unverified report that Coomer told activists of the Antifa movement in a pre-election telephone call that the vote...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
AOL Corp

A 'very disappointed' Pelosi and a 'frustrated' Biden confront the realities of a less ambitious domestic agenda

WASHINGTON — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi could have been speaking for the majority of Democrats in Washington when she said on Tuesday that she was “very disappointed” that President Biden’s domestic agenda will have to be pared down because of opposition from Democratic Sens. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona.
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy