Risky move: Biden undercuts WH executive privilege shield
WASHINGTON — It’s a risky move by President Joe Biden that could come back to haunt him – and future presidents – in the hyperpartisan world of Washington politics. Democrat Biden has agreed to a request from Congress seeking sensitive information on the actions of Republican Donald Trump and his aides during the Jan. 6 insurrection, though the former president claims the information is guarded by executive privilege.www.thecabin.net
