Early voting starts Tuesday, Oct. 12, and will continue until Oct. 29 for the upcoming municipal elections in Troup County. Voting will be available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. at the Troup County Government Center. Citizens will also be able to vote on two Saturdays, Oct. 16 and 23, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. this year.