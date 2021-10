Find Week 4’s rankings here. 1. (Last Week: 1) Penn State (5-0), W - 24-0 vs. Indiana, Next Week: at No. 3 Iowa. The Nittany Lions took care of business at home on Saturday, shutting out Indiana on their way to a 24-0 win. Penn State’s defense was the story in this one, holding the Hoosiers to just 264 total yards and 12 first downs in the game. Quarterback Sean Clifford threw for three touchdowns, including two to star receiver Jahan Dotson in the win. Backed by a strong defense and an improved Clifford, Penn State is looking every bit the part of a national title contender.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 8 DAYS AGO