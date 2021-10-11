How patient engagement solutions benefit physicians and patients — 4 takeaways
Patient engagement solutions help organizations manage many patient interactions more effectively so providers can focus their time on patient care. During a virtual featured session sponsored by Nuance as part of Becker's 6th Annual Health IT + Revenue Cycle Conference, two executives from Nuance — Tony Oliva, DO, VP and CMO, and Justin Jacobson, general manager of patient engagement solutions — shared insights into the practical benefits of patient engagement tools for patients and physicians.www.beckershospitalreview.com
