How patient engagement solutions benefit physicians and patients — 4 takeaways

The No Surprises Act, a measure to end surprise medical bills for emergency and scheduled care, was passed to better inform patients about the cost of their health care. Even with requirement enforcement deferred to mid-2022, payers and providers must take a proactive approach to get ahead of the changes or be out of compliance. In preparation, payers and providers should meet as many of the Act’s requirements as soon as possible, so patients can have better transparency into the cost of their care.

HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO