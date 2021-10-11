CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kids

Pandemic Sleeplessness: Are Kids Tossing and Turning as Much as Adults?

By Lei Lei Wu
MedPage Today
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAdults may be suffering from "coronasomnia" -- increased levels of sleeplessness, nightmares, and other sleep troubles -- during the pandemic, but are children experiencing the same problems? Maybe not, according to a presenter at the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) virtual meeting. Pandemic-related sleep studies in children have not shown...

www.medpagetoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
bloomberglaw.com

Kids on Cusp of Adult Covid Shots Set Off Queries for Doctors

The questions started pouring into adolescent medicine specialist Hina Talib’s inbox almost as soon as Pfizer Inc. announced its Covid-19 vaccine for 5- to 11-year-olds was safe and effective: What about children on the cusp of adult and pediatric doses?. A vaccine for nearly all school-age children could become available...
KIDS
Centre For Infectious Disease Research and Policy

US, UK adults report pandemic-related distress, disruptions

A pair of new studies highlights the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on adults, one showing the fallout of unstable housing on Americans' mental and physical health and the other describing how UK residents who were depressed or anxious before the pandemic experienced more disruptions to their jobs and access to healthcare after it began.
MENTAL HEALTH
smithpharmacyrx.com

As Kids Turned to Screens During Pandemic, Their Mental Health Suffered

TUESDAY, Oct. 5, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Even in normal times, getting regular exercise and spending less time on screens can be good for kids. So it should come as no surprise that researchers discovered that kids who exercised more and used technology less during the pandemic had better mental health outcomes.
KIDS
sacredwindcommunications.com

Kids, Anxiety, and the Pandemic

The teenage years present a difficult stage of life for every generation. But throw in the disruption and fear sparked by a pandemic, and today’s teenagers are navigating challenges far beyond those typically faced within school hallways. The added strain on their mental health shows: the Centers for Disease Control...
KIDS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Missouri State
childdevelopmentinfo.com

Screen Time Recommendations For Parents: How Much Is Too Much For Kids?

The amount of screen time children spend in front of digital devices is worrying. Children don’t seem to tire of watching YouTube on mom’s smartphone, plying apps on their tablet, or playing video games on the family TV. This one’s squarely in your hands and will take some work, but...
KIDS
Mother Jones

The Kids the Pandemic Left Behind

Fight disinformation. Get a daily recap of the facts that matter. Sign up for the free Mother Jones newsletter. On the night Esteban’s mother went to the hospital, five ambulances crowded the street in front of their red-brick walk-up in the DC suburbs. It was late May 2020, and COVID-19 had swept through their densely packed apartment complex, where many of the one- and two-bedroom units housed multiple immigrant families from Central America. More than half of the people in their zip code who were tested that April had the virus—a rate roughly 20 percent higher than in the rest of Virginia—and 17-year-old Esteban, his parents, and the family with whom they shared their apartment were among them. For weeks his mother had a splitting headache, and her throat hurt so much she had trouble swallowing. By that May evening, she had deteriorated to the point where she could barely breathe on her own.
KIDS
washingtoninformer.com

Parents Increasingly Turn to Home-Schooling Kids as Pandemic Rages

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has sparked new interest in home schooling — particularly among Blacks aiming to protect their children from the dangerous disease, according to a U.S. Census report. The number of children taught at home by their parents has doubled over the past year, including the significant spike...
KIDS
MedPage Today

Collateral Damage of COVID-19: Home Injuries, Suicides in Kids?

There may be a connection between the unprecedented events of COVID-19 and an increase in certain injuries in children, investigators reported. COVID-19 was declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization (WHO) in March 2020, which set off a far-reaching chain of events including travel bans, stay-at-home orders, and a new reliance on telemedicine.
KIDS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sleep Disorders#Sleeplessness#On Children#Sleep Problems#Aap#Md#Mercy Hospital#Canadian
momjunction.com

15 Best Fidget Cubes For Kids And Adults In 2021

All products recommended on MomJunction are independently selected by our editorial team. If you make a purchase through any of these links, we may receive a commission. Learn more about our product selection process here. IN THIS ARTICLE. Anxiety and stress are almost like norms of the day, and all...
KIDS
arcamax.com

A Baltimore family went to get flu vaccines. Their 4-year-old accidentally walked out with a COVID shot

BALTIMORE — Before heading out the door on the morning of Sept. 18, Victoria and Martin Olivier and their 4-year-old daughter struck a deal. In exchange for good behavior during the family’s pharmacy visit for seasonal flu shots, Colette could expect a sugary treat in her future. So when the Walgreens pharmacist asked “Who wants to go first?” and Colette bravely sprang up to volunteer, her parents felt a wave of relief wash over them.
BALTIMORE, MD
Boomer Magazine

Jumble for Kids and Adults: Cats and Coal

Mental exercises like the Jumble puzzles for all ages can expand vocabulary, strengthen word recall, improve working memory, and keep your brain in tip-top shape, throughout your life. You can actively work to strengthen your mind by learning new languages and skills, practicing long-held skills, gaining new knowledge, and engaging your brain in many other ways.
KIDS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Google
Country
China
Daily Mail

Fully vaccinated Florida father, 58 - whose family said he had NO pre-existing conditions - dies of COVID-19 after spending a month in the hospital

A fully vaccinated Florida father has died from COVID-19 despite having no underlying conditions, according to his family. Vincent Konidare, 58, of Palm Beach, Florida, passed way on September 19 after spending a month in the hospital battling the disease. This in spite of the fact that Konidare had received...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Daily aspirin may harm more than help seniors: US medical panel

A US government expert panel said Tuesday it no longer recommends a daily dose of aspirin to reduce the risk of heart attack and stroke in people aged 60 and over. Since 2016, the Preventive Services Task Force, a government medical expert panel, has recommended a daily dose of aspirin for people in their 50s who have a 10 percent or greater risk of having a heart attack or stroke in the next 10 years.
HEALTH
MedPage Today

COVID Conjures Up Mixed Feelings for Critical Care Anesthesiologists

Critical care anesthesiologists said they were feeling more burned out, according to a pandemic-era survey. In addition, women were much more likely to have burnout-related symptoms like muscle tension, fatigue, and sleeplessness. However, these anesthesiologists also reported feeling more of a sense of achievement on the job, and most said they believed they were contributing more to critical care than before COVID-19, reported Shahla Siddiqui, MBBS, MSc, of Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston.
HEALTH SERVICES
WWL-AMFM

Pandemic hiring woes turning endemic

The pandemic labor crunch is turning endemic. A year and a half into COVID and many businesses report they’re still having trouble hiring enough workers to stay fully staffed. LSU Economist Dr. Loren Scott told WWL he surveyed 200 state firms for the upcoming 2022-2023 Louisiana Economic Forecast and every...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Axios Charlotte

The pandemic turned Charlotteans into teeth grinders

Many of us picked up new hobbies throughout the pandemic — making banana bread, baseball cards, Netflix-binging.  Unfortunately, some of us have also added “teeth grinder” to our COVID resumes. If pandemic-prompted stress has you grinding your teeth lately, you’re not alone.  Why it matters: A new survey shows that 70 percent of dentists have seen an […] The post The pandemic turned Charlotteans into teeth grinders appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy