INTERNATIONAL DAY OF THE GIRL | "Implementing Equity in Your Organization with Zenetta Drew" Panel [WATCH]

We’re coming to you direct from The DiMenna Center for Classical Music, in New York City, for the Trala App Official Partnership celebration with violinist Joshua Bell. The tech-powered music education app, already downloaded by over 400,000 people, was designed to make learning the violin as accessible as possible. Joshua will be an ongoing advisor to Trala, ensuring that students have access to the highest quality violin curriculum.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 6 DAYS AGO