CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dallas, TX

INTERNATIONAL DAY OF THE GIRL | "Implementing Equity in Your Organization with Zenetta Drew" Panel [WATCH]

theviolinchannel.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMONDAY OCTOBER 11, 2021 | 2:00 PM (ET) UNITED NATIONS “INTERNATIONAL DAY OF THE GIRL”. "IMPLEMENTING EQUITY IN YOUR ORGANIZATION" WITH ZENETTA DREW. To help celebrate today’s United Nations "International Day of the Girl," The Violin Channel, in collaboration with our good friends at the Dallas Symphony, is hosting an all-day special online festival dedicated to gender equality and inspiring the next generation of women in classical music.

theviolinchannel.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
theviolinchannel.com

VC INTERVIEW | Sam Walder Discusses the Trala Application

The Violin Channel recently talked with Sam Walder, co-founder and CEO of Trala, an application that aims to democratize access to music education. Tune in at 1:00 PM (ET) on Saturday October 9, direct from New York, to learn more about the revolutionary new Trala app. Firstly, congratulations on the...
CELL PHONES
theviolinchannel.com

VC LIVE | Trala App Official NYC Partnership Launch with Violinist Joshua Bell

We’re coming to you direct from The DiMenna Center for Classical Music, in New York City, for the Trala App Official Partnership celebration with violinist Joshua Bell. The tech-powered music education app, already downloaded by over 400,000 people, was designed to make learning the violin as accessible as possible. Joshua will be an ongoing advisor to Trala, ensuring that students have access to the highest quality violin curriculum.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
theviolinchannel.com

VC GIVEAWAY | Win 1 of 5 Signed Female Composer's Packs + Free Admission to the 2021 "Women in Classical Music Symposium"

To help celebrate today’s United Nations "International Day of the Girl," The Violin Channel, in collaboration with our good friends at Dallas Symphony Orchestra, is this week giving away five female composer's packs in addition to free admission to the 2021 Dallas Symphony "Women in Classical Music Symposium" happening in person between November 7-10, 2021, in Dallas, TX.
DALLAS, TX
theviolinchannel.com

Applications Open for "Getting To Carnegie" Cello Competition [APPLY]

Applications are now open for the 2022 "Getting To Carnegie" Cello Competition. There is no fee to apply. In addition to receiving $5,000, the winner will be the featured cellist at Carnegie Hall in the 2023 edition of the competition, and at the 19th Water Island Music Festival, in St. Thomas, USVI.
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dallas, TX
Society
Local
Texas Lifestyle
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Society
Dallas, TX
Lifestyle
theviolinchannel.com

Prizes Awarded at the 2021 Trondheim International Chamber Music Competition

Established in 2000, the competition focuses on high-level chamber music performed by advanced student ensembles and young professional ensembles. Occurring every second year, and alternating between piano trios and string quartets, this year's competition is the 11th iteration. The final round was held on September 20, 2021, in the Free...
MUSIC
The 74

Black and Brown School Leaders are Essential for Educational Equity

Authentic connections among educators, students, parents and their community are critical for the success of a school. These connections are essential in pursuing equity, addressing opportunity gaps and supporting Black and brown students.   Unfortunately, between the underrepresentation of Black teachers and school leaders and the utter failure of teacher training programs to adequately prepare educators […]
EDUCATION
theviolinchannel.com

Freedman Classical Fellowship Announces 2021 Finalists

Conceived by Laurence Freedman and Dr. Richard Letts, the Freedman Classical Fellowship is annually awarded to Australian classical musicians under 30. Nominees must submit recordings of their musical performances and describe their career-building project(s) which they will carry out with the support of the prize. The Music Trust’s Freedman Classical...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Renée Fleming
theviolinchannel.com

German Cellist Maria Kliegel Launches New Cello Pedagogy Initiative

Maria Kliegel founded Cello-Forum La Cellissima in September 2021, in which she gives masterclasses and individual lessons across three days to students who apply to the program. Up to four individual lessons of 50 minutes each can be booked, and for those looking to complete the full three-day course, five...
MUSIC
theviolinchannel.com

Concert Artists Guild Announces Virtual 2022 Victor Elmaleh Competition

The Concert Artists Guild announced that its annual Victor Elmaleh Competition will be virtual in 2022. The Victor Elmaleh Competition aims to "support the highest level of musician by recognizing their full potential in an ever-changing world." Open to all instruments, voice, and chamber ensembles, the grand prize winner will...
MUSIC
hot967.fm

International Day of the Girl Celebration at CMSM

The Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota is hosting an International Day of the Girl celebration along with Mayo Clinic Health System medical professionals and other regional leaders on October 9, 2021. Medtronic, Blue Earth & Nicollet County 4-H, Mankato FFA, MN Ag in the Classroom, MAELC (MN Agricultural Education Leadership...
CELEBRATIONS
minnesota93.com

International Day of the Girl Celebration at CMSM

The Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota is hosting an International Day of the Girl celebration along with Mayo Clinic Health System medical professionals and other regional leaders on October 9, 2021. Medtronic, Blue Earth & Nicollet County 4-H, Mankato FFA, MN Ag in the Classroom, MAELC (MN Agricultural Education Leadership...
MANKATO, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Women In Classical Music#Gender Equality#Grammy Award#The Next Generation#United Nations
ktoe.com

International Day of the Girl Celebration at CMSM

The Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota is hosting an International Day of the Girl celebration along with Mayo Clinic Health System medical professionals and other regional leaders on October 9, 2021. Medtronic, Blue Earth & Nicollet County 4-H, Mankato FFA, MN Ag in the Classroom, MAELC (MN Agricultural Education Leadership...
MANKATO, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy