Share Price Information for Equiniti (EQN)

Life Style Extra
 3 days ago

Equiniti suitor Siris warns on headcount cut as targets savings. TRADING UPDATES: Bacanora not worried of Mexico changes; Helios buys. TRADING UPDATES: Forterra, Equiniti and Foxtons return to profit. (Sharecast News) - Financial and administration outsourcing company Equiniti reported an 11.9% fall in revenue in its first half on Thursday,...

www.lse.co.uk

The Motley Fool

3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy Right Now

Novartis, Hasbro, and Qualcomm all have some promising growth opportunities ahead that offset any short-term concerns around their stocks. The most expensive stock on this list trades at just 19 times its future earnings. All of these investments will also provide you with above-average dividend yields. Timing the market could...
investmentu.com

Dividend Stocks Under $10 To Start Building A Portfolio Around

Dividend stocks are a great way to invest while also creating a source of passive income. Many dividend stocks pay out a dividend of 2% or greater. For those of us who aren’t day traders, investing is a long game. But it also helps to have money now. And some dividend stocks under $10 can give you some income over the years while you wait for the stock’s value to grow.
The Motley Fool

4 Unstoppable Stocks to Buy If There's a Stock Market Crash

Double-digit percentage declines in the broader market are more common than investors realize. There are no shortage of catalysts that could cause a stock market crash or correction. Buying this quartet of unstoppable companies during a broad-market decline would be a wise move. Some investors might not be thrilled with...
MarketWatch

Morgan Stanley fattens profit by $1 billion as investment banking revenue jumps

Morgan Stanley on Thursday said its third-quarter net income rose to $3.7 billion or $1.98 a share, from $2.7 billion, or $1.66 a share, in the year-ago period. Revenue increased to $14.8 billion from $11.7 billion a year ago. Analysts expected the investment bank to earn $1.69 a share on revenue of $13.93 billion. Chairman and CEO James P. Gorman said Morgan Stanley "delivered another very strong quarter, with robust revenues and improved efficiency" with a return on producing a return on average tangible common shareholders' equity (ROTCE) of 20%, highlighted by its "standout performance" in its investment bank and record net new assets of $135 billion in wealth management. The firm's investment banking revenue rose about 68% to $2.85 billion from $1.7 billion. Shares of Morgan Stanley rose 1.8% in pre-market trades. The stock is up 43.8% this year, compared to a gain of 16.2% by the S&P 500.
Life Style Extra

LONDON MARKET MIDDAY: Mood upbeat as US earnings season enters Day 2

(Alliance News) -Â Ahead of further US bank earnings and producer price data on Thursday, stocks markets across Europe advanced. London's blue-chip mining sector and oil majors were driving the FTSE 100 higher, while the FTSE 250 index overcame QinetiQ's 11% share price tumble. "Having dropped back in an orderly...
Life Style Extra

FTSE 100 17:00 PM Market Update - 14/10/2021

At 17:00 PM, the FTSE 100 Index was up by 65.89 at 7207.71 points, a movement of 0.92%, showing a modest rise in the market. International Airlines (IAG) was a well traded share, with approximately £3,985.9m (0.455%) worth of shares changing hands. Overall, 80% of the companies in the FTSE...
TheStreet

Acadia Stock Falls on Morgan Stanley Downgrade, Price Target Cut

Acadia Pharmaceuticals (ACAD) - Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. Report shares fell sharply Thursday after a Morgan Stanley analysts downgraded the biotech and cut their price target to $20 per share. Analyst Jeffrey Hung downgraded Acadia to 'equal weight' from 'over weight' as he reallocated ratings and adjusted price targets across...
Life Style Extra

Transaction in Own Shares

• • • • • • • • • • • • • • • •. Royal Dutch Shell plc (the ‘Company’) announces that on 14 October 2021 it purchased the following number of 'B' Shares for cancellation. Aggregated information on “B” shares purchased according to trading venues:. Date of...
Life Style Extra

National Express quarterly revenue improves; Stagecoach talks ongoing

(Alliance News) - National Express Group PLC on Thursday maintained its full-year outlook as revenue continued to recover in the third quarter. The Birmingham, England-based public transport operator said it expects underlying pretax profit in line with expectations in 2021. Revenue reached 83% of 2019 levels in the third quarter...
Cheddar News

Early 3Q Bank Earnings Encouraging but Other Sectors Needed to Improve Markets

George Seay, CEO at Annandale Capital, joined Cheddar’s “Opening Bell” to talk about the state of the markets following some promising Q3 earnings from the banking sector. He noted that while early reports from institutions like Bank of America and Wells Fargo show a positive movement, stocks overall have been flat for some time due to the sector. "If you look at the bank stocks they've basically just been treading water and they've been leading the market so that's why the market's been super flat," he said. "So we're going to have to see moves in other sectors of the economy for the market to continue to stay strong and move higher.
Life Style Extra

London midday: Miners pace the gains as inflation worries ease

(Sharecast News) - London stocks were still firmly in the black by midday on Thursday as concerns about inflation eased, with miners pacing the advance. The FTSE 100 was up 0.7% at 7,194.88. IG market analyst Chris Beauchamp said: "Equity markets appear to have shaken off their caution of recent...
Life Style Extra

TRADING UPDATES: Norcros and Braemar Shipping confident in outlook

(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of updates by London-listed companies, issued on Wednesday and Thursday and not separately reported by Alliance News:. Norcros PLC - Wilmslow, Cheshire-based kitchen and bathroom products supplier - For the 26 weeks ended October 3, expects revenue to be around GBP200 million, up 49% from GBP135.3 million in the same period a year before, and up 18% from GBP181.2 million reported two years before. Revenue growth is attributed to a strong performance from the UK on increased demand in the repair, maintenance and improvement sector, and from South Africa, as Tile Africa benefits from higher demand and market share gains in the retail renovation market. For the interim period, expects underlying operating profit to be at least GBP21 million, up 64% from GBP12.8 million. Underlying operating profit for the year ending March 31, 2022 is set to be "significantly ahead" of management's prior expectations.
Life Style Extra

DIRECTOR DEALINGS: WAG chair buys after IPO; ITM non-exec also buys

(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of share dealings by London-listed company directors and managers announced on Thursday and not separately reported by Alliance News:. Polar Capital Holdings PLC - asset manager - Non-Executive Director Andrew Ross buys 15,000 shares at 770.92 pence each during transaction on Thursday,...
Life Style Extra

IN BRIEF: Aura Energy annual loss narrows; declares no dividend

Aura Energy Ltd - Australian exploration company focussed on Sweden and Mauritania - For financial year ended June 30, pretax loss narrows to AUD3.0 million, about GBP1.6 million, from AUD6.2 million. "Other income", which includes government grants, down to AUD31,156 from AUD84,772. Aura Energy declares no dividend for financial 2021, unchanged from last year.
Life Style Extra

TCS Group Holding PLC: PDMR Transactions in GDRs

TCS Group Holding PLC (TCS) TCS Group Holding PLC: PDMR Transactions in GDRs 14-Oct-2021 / 19:30 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. TCS Group Holding PLC: PDMR Transactions in GDRs. Limassol, Cyprus - 14 October...
Life Style Extra

PRESS: PureGym close to shelving plans for IPO - Sky News

(Alliance News) - PureGym Ltd is close to backing out of plans for a stock market float, Sky News reported on Thursday. PureGym operates over 500 gyms across the UK, Denmark and Switzerland. The gym chain could even decide to cancel initial public offering plans as early as this week,...
Life Style Extra

Majority of UK retailers to raise prices due to supply chain issues

(Alliance News) - The majority of UK retail bosses plan to put up prices on goods by the end of the year and one in 10 have already done so, according to the boss of the industry's trade body. Helen Dickinson, head of the British Retail Consortium, which represents the...
