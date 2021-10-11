CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
IN BRIEF: Light Science Technologies now eyes AIM float in mid-October

 4 days ago

Light Science Technologies Holdings - lighting, science and plant monitoring solutions provider - Seeking listing on London's AIM market in mid-October. No details of initial public offering price or market capitalisation upon admission were provided. In September, Light Science said it was seeking to go public in early October. Copyright...

DIRECTOR DEALINGS: WAG chair buys after IPO; ITM non-exec also buys

(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of share dealings by London-listed company directors and managers announced on Thursday and not separately reported by Alliance News:. Polar Capital Holdings PLC - asset manager - Non-Executive Director Andrew Ross buys 15,000 shares at 770.92 pence each during transaction on Thursday,...
TRADING UPDATES: ITM eyes fundraise; Marshall Motor buys Motorline

(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of updates by London-listed companies, issued on Thursday and not separately reported by Alliance News:. ITM Power PLC - Sheffield-based hydrogen power equipment maker - Says revenue in first quarter ended July 31 rises to GBP1.2 million from GBP300,000 a year earlier. Loss from operations widens to GBP6.3 million from GBP5.6 million. In addition, company proposes placing to raise GBP250 million. Price per share to be determined at close of bookbuild process. ITM plans raise in order to capitalise on growth opportunities. ITM adds: "The group is seeing a significant acceleration in demand for large scale green hydrogen projects in support of national hydrogen strategies, with the tender opportunity pipeline and contracted backlog reaching 1,011MW and 310MW respectively as of 30 September 2021. In order to capitalise on its market leadership the group intends to use the net proceeds of the capital raise principally to enable an acceleration of the group's technology capabilities and to expand its manufacturing capacity to 5GWs by 2024. The group will also deploy such net proceeds along with its existing cash balance to continue investment in organisational development as it scales towards global manufacturing."
PRESS: PureGym close to shelving plans for IPO - Sky News

(Alliance News) - PureGym Ltd is close to backing out of plans for a stock market float, Sky News reported on Thursday. PureGym operates over 500 gyms across the UK, Denmark and Switzerland. The gym chain could even decide to cancel initial public offering plans as early as this week,...
Kitchenware retailer ProCook seeks float on London Main Market

(Alliance News) - Project Berry Topco Ltd - which trades as ProCook - announced Friday that it intends to apply for a listing on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange. Waterwells, Gloucester-based ProCook is a direct-to-consumer kitchenware retailer, which sells several kitchen products from knife sets to cookware either online or from its retail stores.
Newmark shares impact of supply chain issues; plans capital shuffle

(Alliance News) - Newmark Security PLC on Friday said trading in the first half has "not been immune" to recent supply chain challenges, as it unveiled its plans for capital reorganisation. The London-based electronic and physical security systems company said it has weathered the increased freight costs and shipping time...
Rotork Regulatory News (ROR)

Rotork plc (the 'Company') announces that on 13 October 2021 it purchased, in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the 2021 Annual General Meeting of the Company, a total of 295,234 ordinary shares of 0.5 pence each ('Ordinary Shares') as part of the share buyback programme announced on 27 September 2021 (the 'Programme'). The Company intends to cancel the purchased Ordinary Shares.
IN BRIEF: Serabi Gold third quarter output improves

Serabi Gold PLC - gold miner in Brazil - Gold production in third quarter of 2021 rises 34% year-on-year to 9,082 ounces, from 6,790 ounces. Year-to-date output at 26,510 ounces and company targets annual production between 33,000 and 36,000 ounces, at best a 15% hike. Current stock price: 71.00 pence.
London midday: Miners pace the gains as inflation worries ease

(Sharecast News) - London stocks were still firmly in the black by midday on Thursday as concerns about inflation eased, with miners pacing the advance. The FTSE 100 was up 0.7% at 7,194.88. IG market analyst Chris Beauchamp said: "Equity markets appear to have shaken off their caution of recent...
National Express quarterly revenue improves; Stagecoach talks ongoing

(Alliance News) - National Express Group PLC on Thursday maintained its full-year outlook as revenue continued to recover in the third quarter. The Birmingham, England-based public transport operator said it expects underlying pretax profit in line with expectations in 2021. Revenue reached 83% of 2019 levels in the third quarter...
TCS Group Holding PLC: PDMR Transactions in GDRs

TCS Group Holding PLC (TCS) TCS Group Holding PLC: PDMR Transactions in GDRs 14-Oct-2021 / 19:30 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. TCS Group Holding PLC: PDMR Transactions in GDRs. Limassol, Cyprus - 14 October...
Form 8.5 (EPT/RI)-Ultra Electronics Holdings Amend

FORM 8.5 (EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY. Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1. KEY INFORMATION. (a) Name of exempt principal trader:. J.P. Morgan Securities Plc. (b) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant...
rubbernews.com

Industry movers and shakers receive Science and Technology Awards

PITTSBURGH—The top professors, scientists and chemists—essentially the movers and shakers of the technical side of the rubber industry—were honored Oct. 6 at the 200th ACS Rubber Division technical meeting, as the prestigious Science and Technology Awards were handed out at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center. "Congratulations to all of...
Birmingham Star

China science, technology news summary -- Oct. 4

BEIJING, Oct. 4 (Xinhua) -- The following is a summary of published science and technology news of China. China unveiled an array of new military and civilian aircraft, its latest space exploration achievements, and a series of cutting-edge electronic technologies and products at this year's Airshow China, or the 13th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition in Zhuhai, south China's Guangdong Province.
London open: FTSE rises on earnings optimism; travel shares rally

(Sharecast News) - London stocks rose in early trade on Friday following an upbeat session on Wall Street, as earnings optimism helped to offset concerns about inflation. At 0900 BST, the FTSE 100 was up 0.2% at 7,221.02, having earlier hit its highest level since the start of the pandemic.
London pre-open: Stocks seen higher as inflation remains in focus

(Sharecast News) - London stocks were set to rise at the open on Thursday following a mostly positive session on Wall Street. The FTSE 100 was called to open 35 points higher at 7,176. CMC Markets analyst Michael Hewson said: "It's still proving to be extremely difficult to define a...
TRADING UPDATES: Norcros and Braemar Shipping confident in outlook

(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of updates by London-listed companies, issued on Wednesday and Thursday and not separately reported by Alliance News:. Norcros PLC - Wilmslow, Cheshire-based kitchen and bathroom products supplier - For the 26 weeks ended October 3, expects revenue to be around GBP200 million, up 49% from GBP135.3 million in the same period a year before, and up 18% from GBP181.2 million reported two years before. Revenue growth is attributed to a strong performance from the UK on increased demand in the repair, maintenance and improvement sector, and from South Africa, as Tile Africa benefits from higher demand and market share gains in the retail renovation market. For the interim period, expects underlying operating profit to be at least GBP21 million, up 64% from GBP12.8 million. Underlying operating profit for the year ending March 31, 2022 is set to be "significantly ahead" of management's prior expectations.
MarketWatch

Minerva Surgical to offer 6.25 million shares in planned IPO, priced at $15 to $17 each

Minerva Surgical Inc. set terms for its initial public offering on Friday, with plans to offer 6.25 million shares, priced at $15 to $17 each. The company would raise $106.25 million at the top of that range, at a valuation of $486 million. The company has applied to list on Nasdaq, under the ticker 'UTRS.' JPMorgan, Piper Sandler, UBS and SVB Leerink are underwriting the deal. "We are a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing minimally invasive solutions to meet the distinct uterine healthcare needs of women," the company says in its IPO prospectus. The Renaissance IPO ETF has gained 3% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 18%.
Stabilisation Notice - CZECH GAS

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful. CZECH GAS NETWORKS INVESTMENTS S.À R.L. Post-stabilisation Period Announcement. Societe Generale (Contact: Duane Elgey +442035471528) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2(d) of...
uci.edu

UCI now an NSF science and technology satellite center

The National Science Foundation recently announced the creation of six new so-called science and technology centers — groups of universities working together with NSF funding to advance specific scientific fields. One of those new centers, called the NSF Center for Learning the Earth with Artificial Intelligence, will foster research at the intersection of climate change and data science. Columbia University is the flagship institution in charge of the center, and UCI is one of the center’s satellite collaborators. In that role, UCI and its Department of Earth System Science (ESS) are now able to provide funding each year for two Ph.D. students interested in doing research related to the center, including working to incorporate artificial intelligence techniques like machine learning into efforts to understand how Earth’s climate system behaves now and how it might behave in the near future. It’s cutting-edge science that ESS Professor Mike Pritchard, who’s leading the UCI chapter, thinks will through improved modeling demystify the still-unknown ways in which the climate will continue to change in the coming century, including how uncertain processes like cloud and turbulence physics modulate how much more extreme climate crises like droughts and wildfires are likely to get. “It’s like supercomputers were just invented,” said Pritchard, describing the momentousness of the growing influence of AI in climate science and the depth of new work that this long-term UCI-Columbia partnership will enable. “It’s going to be life-changing.”
Transaction in Own Shares

• • • • • • • • • • • • • • • •. Royal Dutch Shell plc (the ‘Company’) announces that on 14 October 2021 it purchased the following number of 'B' Shares for cancellation. Aggregated information on “B” shares purchased according to trading venues:. Date of...
