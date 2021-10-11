Equiniti suitor Siris warns on headcount cut as targets savings

(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of updates by London-listed companies, issued on Wednesday and Thursday and not separately reported by Alliance News:. Norcros PLC - Wilmslow, Cheshire-based kitchen and bathroom products supplier - For the 26 weeks ended October 3, expects revenue to be around GBP200 million, up 49% from GBP135.3 million in the same period a year before, and up 18% from GBP181.2 million reported two years before. Revenue growth is attributed to a strong performance from the UK on increased demand in the repair, maintenance and improvement sector, and from South Africa, as Tile Africa benefits from higher demand and market share gains in the retail renovation market. For the interim period, expects underlying operating profit to be at least GBP21 million, up 64% from GBP12.8 million. Underlying operating profit for the year ending March 31, 2022 is set to be "significantly ahead" of management's prior expectations.

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 22 HOURS AGO