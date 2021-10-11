CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Equiniti suitor Siris warns on headcount cut as targets savings

 3 days ago

(Alliance News) - Equiniti Group PLC suitor Siris Capital Group LLC on Monday flagged the possibility of job cuts at the financial administration outsourcer, which it said could benefit from annual cost savings worth GBP45 million. New York-based technology-focused private equity firm Siris has been reviewing the state of the...

DIRECTOR DEALINGS: WAG chair buys after IPO; ITM non-exec also buys

(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of share dealings by London-listed company directors and managers announced on Thursday and not separately reported by Alliance News:. Polar Capital Holdings PLC - asset manager - Non-Executive Director Andrew Ross buys 15,000 shares at 770.92 pence each during transaction on Thursday,...
Equiniti acquirer Siris warns of possible layoffs

(Reuters) - British payments specialist Equiniti, which is being bought by New York-based company Siris Capital, could face some job cuts once the deal is closed, the private equity firm said late on Monday. Siris, which agreed to a roughly $917 million deal to buy the British company earlier this...
Morgan Stanley fattens profit by $1 billion as investment banking revenue jumps

Morgan Stanley on Thursday said its third-quarter net income rose to $3.7 billion or $1.98 a share, from $2.7 billion, or $1.66 a share, in the year-ago period. Revenue increased to $14.8 billion from $11.7 billion a year ago. Analysts expected the investment bank to earn $1.69 a share on revenue of $13.93 billion. Chairman and CEO James P. Gorman said Morgan Stanley "delivered another very strong quarter, with robust revenues and improved efficiency" with a return on producing a return on average tangible common shareholders' equity (ROTCE) of 20%, highlighted by its "standout performance" in its investment bank and record net new assets of $135 billion in wealth management. The firm's investment banking revenue rose about 68% to $2.85 billion from $1.7 billion. Shares of Morgan Stanley rose 1.8% in pre-market trades. The stock is up 43.8% this year, compared to a gain of 16.2% by the S&P 500.
State
New York State
McCormick Cuts FY21 EPS Outlook, Warns About Cost Inflation

McCormick & Company Inc (NYSE: MKC) reported third-quarter FY21 sales growth of 8% year-on-year, to $1.549 billion, marginally beating the analyst consensus of $1.540 billion. Sales improved 17% on a two-year basis. The consumer segment sales rose 1.2% Y/Y, and flavor solutions sales increased 21%. The gross profit rose 1.6%...
TRADING UPDATES: Norcros and Braemar Shipping confident in outlook

(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of updates by London-listed companies, issued on Wednesday and Thursday and not separately reported by Alliance News:. Norcros PLC - Wilmslow, Cheshire-based kitchen and bathroom products supplier - For the 26 weeks ended October 3, expects revenue to be around GBP200 million, up 49% from GBP135.3 million in the same period a year before, and up 18% from GBP181.2 million reported two years before. Revenue growth is attributed to a strong performance from the UK on increased demand in the repair, maintenance and improvement sector, and from South Africa, as Tile Africa benefits from higher demand and market share gains in the retail renovation market. For the interim period, expects underlying operating profit to be at least GBP21 million, up 64% from GBP12.8 million. Underlying operating profit for the year ending March 31, 2022 is set to be "significantly ahead" of management's prior expectations.
IN BRIEF: Litigation Capital third-party fund raises USD200 million

Litigation Capital Management Ltd - New South Wales, Australia-based provider of dispute financing solutions - Announces first close of a second third-party fund, Fund II. Says the close of Fund II accelerates asset management strategy, managing third-party funds. At first close, Fund II raises USD200 million, leaving a balance of up to USD100 million to be raised in the subsequent months.
TCS Group Holding PLC: PDMR Transactions in GDRs

TCS Group Holding PLC (TCS) TCS Group Holding PLC: PDMR Transactions in GDRs 14-Oct-2021 / 19:30 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. TCS Group Holding PLC: PDMR Transactions in GDRs. Limassol, Cyprus - 14 October...
#Headcount#Alliance News#Equiniti Group Plc#Siris Capital Group Llc
PRESS: PureGym close to shelving plans for IPO - Sky News

(Alliance News) - PureGym Ltd is close to backing out of plans for a stock market float, Sky News reported on Thursday. PureGym operates over 500 gyms across the UK, Denmark and Switzerland. The gym chain could even decide to cancel initial public offering plans as early as this week,...
Volkswagen CEO warns shift to electric vehicles could cost 30,000 jobs -sources

BERLIN (Reuters) -Volkswagen's CEO Herbert Diess told a supervisory board meeting in September that the company could lose 30,000 jobs if it transitioned too slowly to electric vehicles (EVs), two sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Wednesday. Competition from new entrants to Germany's market, like Tesla, has...
EXECUTIVE CHANGES: Halfords hires CFO; new Pendragon, Versarien chairs

(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of London-listed company director and manager changes announced on Wednesday and not separately reported by Alliance News:. Halfords Group PLC - Redditch, Worcestershire-based motoring and cycling products retailer - Hires Jo Hartley as chief financial officer and an executive director, joining from gym chain Virgin Active, where she has been CFO since 2015. Hartley previously worked for grocer Tesco PLC. Hartley will join Halfords in mid-April next year, and current CFO Loraine Woodhouse will retire after the company's full-year results are published in June. Halford's will issue its half-year results on November 10.
Form 8.5 (EPT/RI)-Ultra Electronics Holdings Amend

FORM 8.5 (EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY. Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1. KEY INFORMATION. (a) Name of exempt principal trader:. J.P. Morgan Securities Plc. (b) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant...
IN BRIEF: Ecofin US Renewables Infrastructure buys asset in New Jersey

Ecofin US Renewables Infrastructure Trust PLC - London-based investor in US renewable energy assets - Says it completes acquisition of Skillman Solar at the end of September. The project's construction is now substantially completed and the system is expected to be interconnected to the grid and become operational in the fourth quarter of 2021, it says. In addition, buys 2.0 megawatt commercial solar facility Delran Solar asset in New Jersey for USD3.0 million representing its second solar investment in New Jersey. The Delran Solar project has been operating since mid-2020 and will immediately add distributable cash flow in 2021, it says.
Rotork Regulatory News (ROR)

Rotork plc (the 'Company') announces that on 13 October 2021 it purchased, in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the 2021 Annual General Meeting of the Company, a total of 295,234 ordinary shares of 0.5 pence each ('Ordinary Shares') as part of the share buyback programme announced on 27 September 2021 (the 'Programme'). The Company intends to cancel the purchased Ordinary Shares.
Cowen Cuts FedEx Price Target By ~5%

Cowen analyst Helane Becker lowered FedEx Corp's (NYSE:FDX) price target to $283 (implying an upside of 27%) from $297 and maintained an Outperform rating on the shares. Becker noted that FedEx recently reported disappointing quarterly results, although revenues were up 13.9% as e-commerce demand grew. Becker mentions even though stores...
