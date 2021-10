Good morning. Here’s the latest from around the lacrosse world:. 1. Blaze Riorden isn’t done playing goalie this year. He’s got one more job to do. Riorden, the PLL MVP who led Chaos LC to its first championship last month, typically trades in his goalie stick for the one he uses for the Philadelphia Wings in the NLL. However, the 2019 U.S. indoor bronze medalist will put on the red, white and blue for the U.S. men’s field team at Fall Classic next weekend.

