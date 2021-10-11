CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

KCC asked to approve $105 million natural gas agreement

By Brad Cooper
sunflowerstatejournal.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleState utility regulators are being asked to approve a $105 million agreement that would cover costs that hit Kansas Gas Service and other natural gas suppliers during last winter's deep freeze that blanketed the state. Kansas Gas Service as well as a group of other suppliers that sell natural gas...

sunflowerstatejournal.com

Comments / 0

Related
FOX59

Utility companies predict increase in gas bills this winter

INDIANAPOLIS — Multiple Indiana utility companies have indicated an increase in natural gas prices, leading to an increase in bills for the winter. According to Citizens Energy Group, the cost of natural gas has doubled from what it was last fall. Citizens, according to a press release, is working to reduce the impact on their […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WOWK 13 News

Public Service Commission rules in favor of cost recovery surcharge for power plants

(WOWK)—On Tuesday, the West Virginia Public Service Commission approved Appalachian Power and Wheeling Power Company’s request to keep the John E. Amos, Mountaineer, and Mitchell plants operational until at least 2040. This will come with a cost to ratepayers directly on their bills. “IT IS FURTHER ORDERED that the Companies will be given the opportunity […]
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Sun-Gazette

Commissioners approve natural gas pipeline extension

The County Commissioners approved approximately $551,000 toward extending natural gas lines as part of developing the Timber Run Industrial Park in Brady Township. Total cost of the project is $870,000 with $280,000 coming from a state grant. The industrial park is located on land across from the county’s landfill along...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
sunflowerstatejournal.com

KCC denies second request for natural gas subpoena

A coalition of natural gas users on Tuesday lost its renewed bid to get state utility regulators to subpoena a company that influences natural gas prices, which skyrocketed last winter during a prolonged period of freezing temperatures. For the second time, the Kansas Corporation Commission turned down a request from...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
fortscott.biz

KCC denies a petition for reconsideration in Kansas Gas Service winter weather docket

TOPEKA – This morning the Kansas Corporation Commission denied a Petition for Reconsideration (PFR) filed by the Natural Gas Transportation Customer Coalition (NGTCC). In its PFR, NGTCC asked the Commission to reconsider its September 9 decision rejecting NGTCC’s motion to subpoena S&P Global Platts Gas Daily for documents relating to the daily gas index during February’s winter weather event.
TOPEKA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Natural Gas#Kcc#Kansas Gas Service
energy.gov

DOE Invests $45 Million to Decarbonize the Natural Gas Power and Industrial Sectors Using Carbon Capture and Storage

DOE Invests $45 Million to Decarbonize the Natural Gas Power and Industrial Sectors Using Carbon Capture and Storage. Point-Source Carbon Capture Can Filter At Least 95% of Emissions from Natural Gas and Industrial Operations, Help Meet Biden Administration Climate Goals. WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) today...
WASHINGTON, DC
themaplenews.com

Natural gas evaporators a good option to consider

MERRILL, Wisc.—Great stuff if you can get it. There’s nothing maple syrup makers shouldn’t like about using natural gas evaporators to boil down their sap unless it’s breaking from tradition. Natural gas is much cheaper and easier to use than most other evaporator fuels and it’s always there whenever needed,...
MERRILL, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
knuj.net

PUC accepts natural gas supply management proposal

The New Ulm Public Utility Commission accepted a proposal from World Kinect to supply energy management services for providing natural gas. PUC Director Kris Manderfeld said the New Ulm Public Utilities began seeking new natural gas procurement options following the price spike last February. NUPU began looking at options to mitigate price spikes. Requests for proposals were submitted to companies that could help protect NUPU from volatile daily gas prices. Four companies responded with options. The PUC chose the proposal from World Kinect. World Kinect has 30 years of energy management. Manderfeld said the company can offer advice on purchasing and forecasting costs. The agreement would be for three years at $5,900 a month or $70,800 a year for energy management services.
NEW ULM, MN
themissouritimes.com

PSC approves rate adjustments for natural gas customers

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri’s Public Service Commission (PSC) approved Spire Missouri’s Weather Normalization Adjustment Rider (WNAR) adjustment, ensuring a rate decrease for customers next month. WNARs adjust rates based on weather patterns, increasing or decreasing costs due to differences between normal and actual heating days. The company applied to...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
theenergymix.com

BC Hydro Announces $190 Million to Shift Buildings, Vehicles Off Natural Gas

BC Hydro and the provincial government have announced a new five-year plan for the Crown corporation that provides incentives for people to switch from fossil fuels to electricity to power their homes, businesses, and vehicles. Under the plan announced Tuesday, the utility will spend nearly C$190 million to promote fuel...
TRAFFIC
gulfcoastnewstoday.com

Spanish Fort approves planning jurisdiction agreement

SPANISH FORT – After more than two months of negotiations with the Baldwin County Commission and neighboring communities, Spanish Fort set the limits for city planning authority outside its municipal boundaries. The City Council voted Monday, Oct. 4, to approve the boundaries for extraterritorial jurisdiction. David Conner, city attorney, said...
SPANISH FORT, AL
KING 5

Northwest Carpenters Union votes to approve agreement with contractors

SEATTLE — The Northwest Carpenters Union (NWCU), which represents more than 28,000 construction workers and craftspeople across the region, has approved a new agreement with the Associated General Contractors (AGC) of Washington. More than 5,000 members cast their vote, according to the union. Approximately 53% of members voted to approve...
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy