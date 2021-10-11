KCC asked to approve $105 million natural gas agreement

The New Ulm Public Utility Commission accepted a proposal from World Kinect to supply energy management services for providing natural gas. PUC Director Kris Manderfeld said the New Ulm Public Utilities began seeking new natural gas procurement options following the price spike last February. NUPU began looking at options to mitigate price spikes. Requests for proposals were submitted to companies that could help protect NUPU from volatile daily gas prices. Four companies responded with options. The PUC chose the proposal from World Kinect. World Kinect has 30 years of energy management. Manderfeld said the company can offer advice on purchasing and forecasting costs. The agreement would be for three years at $5,900 a month or $70,800 a year for energy management services.

