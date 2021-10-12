Trio of businesses form first entertainment district in Windsor
WINDSOR — The owner of three related food and retail businesses in the city secured state licensing for an entertainment district centered around their operations. Patrick and Amanda Weakland founded and own The Windsor Gardener, High Hops Brewery and The Heart Distillery. The first, a gardening and nursery shop, also lets them grow ingredients for beers and spirits sold by the other two. All three are in one place.www.greeleytribune.com
