Kenosha, WI

State looks to block defense in Rittenhouse case from referring to shot men as "looters"

By Deneen Smith
Kenosha News.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleProsecutors are asking a judge to prohibit defense attorneys from referring to the men shot by Kyle Rittenhouse as rioters or looters. Rittenhouse, 18, is scheduled to go to trial Nov. 1 on charges of homicide and attempted homicide for the shooting deaths of Joseph Rosenbaum of Kenosha and Anthony Huber of Silver Lake, and the wounding of Gaige Grosskreutz of West Allis last August during protests and rioting in the Kenosha following the shooting of Jacob Blake by a Kenosha Police officer. Rittenhouse and his supporters have maintained he was defending himself.

www.kenoshanews.com

Mysnya
2d ago

Joseph Rosenbaum was a resident of Kenosha and could have easily been out protecting and on his way home after curfew. However, the other two, Anthony Huber of Silver Lake, and Gaige Grosskreutz of West Allis would have only had one reason to be in Kenosha after curfew, and that was the cause nothing but problems. Additionally, it's going to be interesting when they start showing video footage of the night, particularly the parts of those three caught on video starting fires and damaging property, then claiming they were nothing more than victims.

Raymond Prado
2d ago

Thats what they were rioters and looters. But they were also criminals that got what they deserved.

Lunitic Fringe
2d ago

That's exactly what they were and what they were doing that led to the incident in question so I don't see how it's possible not to bring up these men's actions that night as they are pertinent to the case.

#Defense Attorneys#Shooting#Lawsuits#Kenosha Police
