Society

Gender equality: Reflecting on the progress & threats

MSNBC
 3 days ago

The Independent

Two-thirds of British women think gender or racial bias is holding them back at work

Almost two-thirds of women in the UK say they believe they are being held back at work because of gender or racial bias, a survey has revealed.Among working British women, around 40 per cent said they believe their gender holds them back at work and 30 per cent said their race poses a barrier.The survey also found that a further 60 per cent of women believed their age stopped them from progressing in their career.The findings by education company Pearson also show that a large majority of women (81 per cent) globally used the pandemic as an opportunity to re-evaluate...
SOCIETY
The Atlantic

The Gender Researcher’s Guide to an Equal Marriage

Over the years, as I’ve interviewed many sociologists about gender divisions in how couples handle chores and child care, I’ve often wondered what happened after we got off the phone. When these researchers returned to their life, how were they splitting up the tasks in their own home? Because gender scholars—they’re just like us: They too have floors to sweep, kids to feed, toilets to clean.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Screendaily

Roberto Olla to leave Eurimages for new gender equality role

In a surprise move, Eurimages’ veteran executive director Roberto Olla has confirmed he is to leave his post next month. Olla will take up a new job as head of the human dignity and gender equality department at the Council of Europe at the start of November. Based in Strasbourg,...
MOVIES
Pyramid

Utah woefully lags in gender wage gap, stays equal to 2017 numbers

The Utah Women and Leadership Project has released a 2021 update on the gender wage gap in Utah — and the numbers show nothing has changed since 2017. “The gender wage gap is the difference between what women and men earn for performing full-time, year-round paid work,” according to Susan Madsen, director of the project.
UTAH STATE
State
Oregon State
Music Week

UK Music calls for 'swifter and greater' progress on gender pay gap

UK Music has called on the government to help remove the barriers that stand in the way of closing the gender pay gap. The intervention follows the October 5 deadline for large employers to report their latest gender pay gap figures. UK Music said “swifter and greater” progress was needed...
Daily Record

Letter: Gender equality remains elusive for many of today's women

The Oct. 2 fifth Women’s March focused on reproductive rights. The march came ahead of the Oct. 4 reconvening of the Supreme Court for its next session. The High Court is one that could change the current standing of the landmark Roe v Wade case that protects a women’s choice to have an abortion.
ADVOCACY
Inc.com

The 3 Things Sociologists Who Study Gender Do to Make Their Own Marriages More Equal

If you're a female entrepreneur you almost certainly face all the same issues as any other entrepreneur, like hiring good staff, reaching customers, and innovating your products. But if you're in a heterosexual relationship and statistics are anything to go by, you likely face an additional challenge that can impact how well you perform at work: getting your partner to do their fair share of the housework at home.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Guardian

Language evolves to reflect society – trans people are part of that society

Perhaps this is only true of the middle-aged but the social hiatus caused by the pandemic, coupled with the acceleration of discord in a few key arenas, means that you can meet a friend with whom you’ve agreed all your life and find yourself on opposite sides of the “trans debate”. I put that in inverted commas because the phrase is both euphemistic and insulting, dressing up as an open question what is actually more existential.
SOCIETY
UC Daily Campus

International Day of the Girl Child and the fight for gender equality

Every year, Oct. 11 is recognized as International Day of the Girl Child. The United Nations adopted a resolution in 2011 to acknowledge this day to recognize girls’ rights and acknowledge the inequalities and struggles girls face worldwide. With a different theme each year, the day helps to promote girls’ empowerment.
SOCIETY
CNN

China says it's restricting abortions to promote gender equality. Experts are skeptical

Hong Kong (CNN) — For decades, Chinese authorities imposed strict limits on families that forced millions of women to abort pregnancies deemed illegal by the state. That harsh practice has become less common since China relaxed its one-child policy in 2015. So when news emerged this week that the government wants to reduce abortions for "non-medical reasons," the backlash was swift and furious.
WORLD
Yes Weekly

The College Gender Gap

By the time I was a junior in high school, I had already embarked on a career in broadcasting. My first job was as a weekend announcer at WSJS radio in Winston-Salem. I was jazzed about the work, and all I could think about was landing a full-time position and skipping college. But no one in my extended family had ever graduated from college, and I knew it would mean a lot to my parents for me to be the first. Nevertheless, I was not going to give up my weekend job, so that meant I would need to attend a college that was close to work. That’s when I decided to drop by the UNCG admissions office and see if they would take me. Then as now, I was not particularly good looking, but the woman who greeted me just about leapt out of her chair when she saw me. I was flattered until I found out the reason for her excitement. Not only did UNCG want me to enroll, they NEEDED me to enroll. That’s because the University was still transitioning from single-gender to coed, and on the day of my visit, women outnumbered men by a ratio of 7 to 1. It was a win/win for everyone. UNCG landed another male student, and I was able to keep my radio job, work at the campus TV station, and get a college degree. I apologize for boring you with my personal story, but I promise there is a more universal point to this saga.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
Vogue Magazine

‘I Was Raped, and I Had an Abortion’: Three Representatives Told Powerful Stories to Their Colleagues in Congress

It’s been a challenging few months for abortion rights in the U.S., with Texas—the second most populous state in the country—effectively outlawing abortion after the six-week mark in early September and Mississippi seeming poised to follow it. On Thursday, the House Committee on Oversight and Reform addressed the divisive issue with a panel titled “A Dire State: Examining the Urgent Need to Protect and Expand Abortion Rights and Access in the United States.” Coupled with testimony from Representative Kat Cammack, a Republican from Florida, about how she “would not be here” had her mother followed a doctor’s advice to end her pregnancy were moving stories from Democratic representatives Cori Bush (Mo.), Pramila Jayapal (Wash.), and Barbara Lee (Calif.) about their own abortions.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

Emotional doctor tears up explaining how American anti-vaxxers and Christian faith groups are manipulating VERY vulnerable groups in Australia and convincing them NOT to get jabbed because 'God will save them'

American anti-vaxxers and Christian faith groups have been manipulating vulnerable Australians and convincing them not to get the Covid vaccine, said a top doctor during an emotional televised press conference. Northern Territory Chief Health Officer Dr Hugh Heggie addressed the state at Wednesday's media conference urging residents to get vaccinated...
WORLD

