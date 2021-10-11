Top L-L League field hockey points, save leaders through Oct. 10 [LIST]

Through Oct. 10, there is about a week left in the Lancaster-Lebanon League field hockey regular season season. With that in mind, here's a look at the top scorers and save leaders entering the week of Oct. 11. The statistics are provided by L-L field hockey coaches. For the top-scorers lists, a goal is worth two points and an assist is worth one point. The save leaders are listed by save percentages. All stats are through Oct. 10.