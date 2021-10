Mobile-headquartered Volkert, Inc. has acquired Kennedy Engineering & Associates Group LLC (KEA Group), a transportation engineering firm focused on planning, design, engineering and construction engineering and inspection services, Business Alabama reports. KEA Group also provides dispatchers for the Georgia Department of Transportation’s Coordinated Highway Assistance & Maintenance Program. With the acquisition, Volkert will be able to expand its services and presence in Georgia and Florida. Based in Atlanta, KEA Group also has an office in Chipley, Florida. The company, founded in 2003, counts government agencies at the federal, state and municipal level, as well as planning agencies and commercial developers, as its clients.

BUSINESS ・ 7 DAYS AGO