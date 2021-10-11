CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soap Noodles supplier Market: Industry Review, Research, Statistics, And Growth To 2027

 3 days ago

Soap noodles are used in a wide variety of applications, such as household use, special purpose soaps, industries, and others, as they offers constant composition, good detergency, and eco-friendly nature to the product. The global soap noodles market is spanned across five regions of the world namely Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Among these, Asia Pacific holds the major share of the global market and is projected to continue leading owing to the increasing consumption of soap noodles in toilet soaps, laundry soaps, lather soaps, and others. It is estimated that the household use segment is set to observe the highest CAGR in the market due to growing use of soap noodles to improve the properties and structural features of the product. Moreover, increasing demand for soap noodles in herbal and aromatherapy soaps is likely to witness a rapid growth during the forecast period. These factors have led to China, India, and Japan to be the major players of this region.

The Motley Fool

Why Tilray and Canopy Growth Were Among Rising Cannabis Stocks Today

U.S. federal legalization would open a huge new market for Canadian cannabis growers. Canopy Growth is following a similar strategy as competitor Tilray. A theme is emerging among Canadian cannabis companies and their plans for growth. Today, Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) announced a new acquisition agreement that has it following a similar strategy as other Canadian growers like Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY). That news is among the reasons several peer companies are seeing shares jump today. As of 1:20 p.m. EDT, shares of these names, as well as Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) and OrganiGram Holdings (NASDAQ:OGI), were moving as follows:
