CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Mobile Value-Added Services Market Sales Revenue, Industry Profit Growth, COVID - 19 Impact Analysis, Global Segments and Business Trends

atlantanews.net
 3 days ago

Market Research Future study discloses that the global mobile value-added services market is anticipated to expand at 15.3% CAGR and would achieve 309.1 billion in 2025 during the forecast period. The global mobile value-added services are gaining traction due to factors such as expanding telecom and communication sectors that are...

www.atlantanews.net

Comments / 0

Related
atlantanews.net

Farm Management Software Industry Worth, Statistics, Size, Share, Future Trend, Emerging Factors, Global Demand and Current Scenario

The market of farm management software is expected to grow at a significant rate and is majorly driven by factors like increasing demand for organic food against trending fast food. The lifestyle of people is changing as they are adopting a healthier lifestyle and farm grown food. Also, the effectiveness and optimized production, with the implementation of advanced techniques in farming, and monitoring of field yield additional benefit to the farmers.
AGRICULTURE
atlantanews.net

Private Cloud Services Industry Worth, Analysis, Share, Merger, Sales, Competitive Landscape, Key Country And Financial Planning

Private cloud is similar to the public cloud, but it is dedicated to the requirements of a single organization. Market Research Future (MRFR) has published a research report on the global private cloud services market that infers huge increase for this market at 21% CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) between 2017 and 2023.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

TPE Market worth $26.3 billion by 2026

According to the new market research report "TPE Market by Type (SBC, TPU, TPO, TPV, COPE, PEBA), End Use Industry (Automotive, Building&Construction, Footwear, Wire&Cable, Medical, Engineering), Region (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, MEA) - Global Forecast to 2026″, The global thermoplastic elastomers market size is estimated to be USD 19.9 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 26.3 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.7% between 2021 and 2026.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Market Trends#Market Segments#Market Research#Cagr
atlantanews.net

Remote Infrastructure Management Industry Worth, Business, Industry Trends, Investment Feasibility, Financial Planning and Sales Revenue

Remote Infrastructure Management (RIM) has enlarged the productivity of the business organizations in terms of operational process. Collaborations between the small market players of RIM has also transformed into large organizations with an intention to satisfy the end users all over the world. Key Players:. The top players in the...
TECHNOLOGY
atlantanews.net

Travel Management Software Industry Worth, Trends, Segments, Efficiency, Leading Players, Competitive Landscape and Key Countries Analysis

The impact on travel services is sudden, which necessitates the demand for the travel management software market 2020. The ICT industry reports are produced by Market Research Future, which highlights market options for expansion. An income base of USD 1 Billion is predicted for the market by 2023 while developing at a CAGR of 8%.
SOFTWARE
atlantanews.net

Gas Sensors Market By Technology (Electrochemical Sensors, Catalytic Bead Sensors, Infrared sensors) and By End-use Industry (Industrial, Residential, Medical) - Forecast to 2021-2031

250 Pages of Research Study Published by Fact.MR, a Leading Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider Offers Riveting Insights into Key Factors Accelerating the Growth of the Global Gas Sensors Market over the Assessment Period 2021-2031. The analysis report by Fact.MR unveils that the global gas sensors market will experience...
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Protective Clothing Market 2021, Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2027

A New Market Study, Titled "Protective Clothing Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges" has been featured on fusionmarketresearch. This global study of the Protective Clothing Market offers an overview of the existing market trends, drivers, restrictions, and metrics and also offers a viewpoint for important segments. The report also tracks product and services demand growth forecasts for the market. There is also to the study approach a detailed segmental review. A regional study of the global Protective Clothing industry is also carried out in North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Near East & Africa. The report mentions growth parameters in the regional markets along with major players dominating the regional growth.
APPAREL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Google
atlantanews.net

Limitless Venture Group, Inc. and subsidiary Rokin Inc. solidify plans to make Rokin Vapes the industry leader in the projected 26.52 Billion Dollar Cannabis and CBD vaporizer markets.

TULSA, OK / ACCESSWIRE /October 14, 2021 / Limitless Venture Group, Inc. (OTC PINK: LVGI) ("LVGI" or the "Company"), a publicly traded holding company that provides its shareholders with access to investment opportunities in small and medium-sized businesses uniquely positioned for rapid growth, is pleased to announce today that it has made a strategic commitment to fund its fast growing subsidiary Rokin, Inc. ("Rokin") for the next four years with a $200,000 injection of capital and a further commitment of $800,000 over the next four years.
BUSINESS
atlantanews.net

Business Intelligence Market to See Major Growth by 2026 | Attensity, Beevolve, Clarabridge

HTF MI introduce new research on Global Business Intelligence covering micro level of analysis by competitors and key business segments. The Global Business Intelligence explores comprehensive study on various segments like opportunities, size, development, innovation, sales and overall growth of major players. The research is carried out on primary and secondary statistics sources and it consists both qualitative and quantitative detailing. Some of the MajorKey players profiled in the study are SAP, Oracle, IBM, SAS Institute, Adobe Systems, Attensity Group, Beevolve, Clarabridge, Crimson Hexagon, Evolve24, Google, HP, Kapow Software/ Kofax, Lithium Technologies, NetBase Solutions, Radian6/Salesforce, Sysomos & Cision.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Nonanal Market By Source (Natural, Synthetic) and By Application (Food and Beverage, Chemicals, Personal Care and Cosmetics) - Forecast to 2021-2031

250 Pages of Market Study Conducted on the Nonanal Market by Fact.MR, a Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider Offers Vital Insights into Key Factors and its Consequent Impact on the Demand and Sales of the Nonanal over the Forecast Period 2021-2031. The driving forces projecting the growth of global...
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Public Cloud Market May Set Major Growth by 2026 | Microsoft, Google, Alibaba, Salesforce

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Global Public Cloud Market Insights, to 2026" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Public Cloud market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Online Program Management Market May See a Big Move | Major Giants Apollidon Learning, Blackboard, Noodle Partners

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Global Online Program Management Market Insights, to 2026" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Online Program Management market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Home Textile Market To Demonstrate Spectacular Growth By 2026 | Zucchi, GHCL, Veken Elite

The latest update on Global Home Textile Market study provides comprehensive valuable insights on the market development activities demonstrated by industry players, growth opportunities and market sizing for Home Textile, complete with analysis by key segments, leading and emerging players, and geographies. The 176 page study covers the detailed business overview of each profiled players, its complete research and market development history with latest news and press releases. The study helps in identifying and tracking emerging players in the market and their portfolios, to enhance decision making capabilities and helps to create effective counter strategies to gain competitive advantage. Some of the players profiled/ part of study coverage are Shaw Industries, Mohawk, Welspun India Ltd, Springs Global, Sunvim, Luolai Home Textile, Ralph Lauren Corporation, Fuanna, Shuixing Home Textile, Mendale Home Textile, Loftex, American Textile, Evezary, Shandong Weiqiao, Beyond Home Textile, Zucchi, GHCL, Veken Elite, Violet Home Textile, Sheridan, WestPoint Home, Franco Manufacturing, Yunus, Lucky Textile, Tevel & Dohia.
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Canopy Growth enters agreement to buy Wana Brands, with deal including cash payment of nearly $300 mln

The U.S.-listed shares of Canopy Growth Corp. rose 2.0% in prmarket trading Thursday, after the Canada-based cannabis company announced an agreement to buy Wana Brands, which the company says is the number one edibles brand in North America by market share. The deal will go into effect once THC becomes federally permissable in the U.S. The deal is structured as three separate option agreements, with Canopy making an upfront cash payment of $297.5 million as consideration for entering into the agreements. When the rights to acquire each Wana entity is exercised, Canopy will make a payment equal to 15% of the fair market value of such entity at the time the option is exercised. " Wana'sleadership position and ongoing expansion across the U.S. bolsters Canopy Growth's product, brand, and geographic exposure to the U.S. cannabis market upon federal permissibility," the companies said in a statement. Canopy's stock has tumbled 35.7% over the past three months, while the Cannabis ETF has dropped 22.1% and the S&P 500 has eased 0.2%.
BUSINESS
atlantanews.net

Mobile Contactless Payments Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants Oberthur Technologies, Ingenico Group, Verifone, Cryptomathic

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Global Mobile Contactless Payments Market Insights, to 2026" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Mobile Contactless Payments market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.
CELL PHONES
atlantanews.net

Membership Software Market Giants Spending Is Going To Boom | ClubExpress, Everyaction, GrowthZone, MemberClicks

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Global Membership Software Market Insights, to 2026" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Membership Software market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.
SOFTWARE
atlantanews.net

Ethoxylates Market By Type (Alcohol Ethoxylates, Fatty Amine Ethoxylates, Fatty Acid Ethoxylates) and By End User (Household & Personal Care, Pharmaceutical, Agrochemicals) - Forecast to 2021-2031

250 Pages of Market Study Conducted on the Ethoxylates Market by Fact.MR, a Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider Offers Vital Insights into Key Factors and its Consequent Impact on the Demand and Sales of the Ethoxylates over the Forecast Period 2021-2031. Expansion of agricultural industries and households, especially in...
INDUSTRY
atlantanews.net

Spa Capsules Market May Set New Growth Story | NEOQI, Comfortel, Esagono, HydroCo

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Global Spa Capsules Market Insights, to 2026" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Spa Capsules market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

ASICWay Makes Crypto Mining Profitable for All

ASICWay ( www.ASICWay.com ) is steadily emerging as a popular choice amongst crypto-mining enthusiasts looking for guaranteed profit in quick time. The noted technology company's recently released ASIC miners, AW 1, AW 2, and AW PRO have brought about a paradigm shift in how people approach crypto mining. Both these products can be used for mining Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, and Monero with a profit making potential that is unheard of in the market.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy