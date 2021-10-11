CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Combat Sports

Who is next for Tyson Fury? Here are 5 potential opponents

By Michael Rosenthal
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0D8chs_0cOGfIz000
Ethan Miller / Getty Images

Tyson Fury is still celebrating his knockout of Deontay Wilder in their instant classic Saturday in Las Vegas but people are already asking: What’s next for The Gypsy King?

Apparently it won’t be a fight against fellow titleholder Oleksandr Usyk, who is expected to face Anthony Joshua a second time early next year. The Ukrainian stunned Joshua and the boxing world by outpointing the big Briton to win three of the four major titles on Sept. 25. He must now honor a rematch clause, assuming Joshua demands that he does.

Of course, Fury could go directly into a showdown with Usyk for the undisputed heavyweight championship if Joshua agrees to step aside and then fight the winner of Fury vs. Usyk. That undoubtedly would require a massive payment to Joshua, however, It seems unlikely.

If Usyk vs. Joshua II happens, the soonest Fury could face the winner is next fall or even winter.

That leaves a number of solid, but lower-profile potential opponents for Fury to fight in the meantime. Here are five that could make for an interesting matchup with the WBC champ.

DILLIAN WHYTE VS. OTTO WALLIN WINNER

Whyte and Wallin are scheduled to meet in what should be a competitive fight on Oct. 30 at O2 Arena in London. Either man would be a legitimate opponent for Fury. Whyte (28-2, 19 KOs) has had his ups and downs – including knockout losses to Wladimir Klitschko and Alexander Povetkin, the latter of which he avenged by stoppage in his most-recent fight – but he’s a good-sized, capable heavyweight who resonates in Great Britain. Plus, Fury has hinted that Whyte is a logical next foe. Maybe it could take place in the U.K., where Fury hasn’t fought since 2018. Wallin (22-1, 14 KOs) already gave Fury a tougher challenge than expected in a unanimous-decision loss in September 2019. Fury fought through a horrific gash above his right eye, which probably hampered his effort. Still, Wallin won respect with his performance. A rematch doesn’t seem out of line.

ANDY RUIZ JR.

Ruiz (34-2, 22 KOs) would bring a good story into the ring, which is attractive to everyone involved in the promotion. He got to Joshua before Usyk did, taking him out seven rounds to win three shares of the championship as millions watched in astonishment in June 2019. Joshua turned the tables on an ill-prepared Ruiz by decision to regain his titles six months later but no one has forgotten what the chubby American did in the first fight. Could a quick, resilient and rededicated Ruiz do to Fury what he did to Joshua? A lot of people would be interested to find out. One more thing: Ruiz, ranked No. 2 behind Wilder by the WBC, presumably will rise to No. 1.

ROBERT HELENIUS

The 6-foot-6 Finn seemed to be irrelevant only a few years ago, the victim of nagging injuries. His eighth-round knockout loss to Gerald Washington in July 2019 felt like the one-time contender’s last gasp. Then, as his injuries – most notably a bad shoulder — finally healed, Helenius (31-3, 19 KOs) made surged back up the rankings. He stopped journeyman Mateus Osorio immediately after the setback to Washington and then destroyed rising young slugger Adam Kownacki of Brooklyn in back-to-back fights, the second time by disqualification on the Fury-Wilder III card. Helenius, 37, might have the size, power and experience to give Fury problems. It would be a fascinating matchup.

JOE JOYCE

The 2016 Olympic silver medalist from London would, like Whyte, make for a big fight in the U.K. Joyce (13-0, 12 KOs) stopped Daniel Dubois in a showdown of unbeaten heavyweight prospects last November to rise into prime title contention, after which he stopped Carlos Takam in six this past July. He’s ranked in the Top 10 by three of the four sanctioning bodies, including No. 3 by the WBC. Joyce is a big man, 6-foot-6 and as much as 270 pounds. And he’s a capable boxer. His problem might be his age, 36, which is three years older than Fury. He needs to be moved quickly. And what better move than to face Fury?

FRANK SANCHEZ

Sanchez (19-0, 13 KOs) took a nice step in his career on the Fury-Wilder undercard, defeating fellow rising contender Efe Ajagba by a convincing unanimous decision. Sanchez doesn’t have the name recognition of the others on this list, which would probably hurt his chances of landing such a fight. And the product of the Cuban amateur system is a superb boxer who is adverse to taking risks, which makes him a relatively dull fighter. On the plus side, his skill set, quickness and athleticism might make him a legitimate threat to Fury. And while he’s not huge, at 6-4, 240 pounds, he wouldn’t be at a prohibitive size disadvantage. Purists might like this fight, the fans maybe not as much.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Who will Tyson Fury fight next after thrilling knockout victory ends Deontay Wilder feud?

Tyson Fury finished off his trilogy of fights with Deontay Wilder in Las Vegas in the early hours of Sunday morning with a superb knockout victory in one of the most thrilling heavyweight clashes of-all time.The Gypsy King twice hit the canvas but regained his composure and patience to put Wilder down for good in the 11th, taking his second consecutive victory over the 35-year-old and ending their long-standing feud in explosive fashion.The logical next step for Fury was to secure an undisputed world title fight with Anthony Joshua, likely held in Saudi Arabia, until the Londoner’s chastening defeat...
COMBAT SPORTS
Sporting News

Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder next fights: Breaking down possible opponents after 2021 trilogy

Regardless of the outcome of their Oct. 9 trilogy fight, it is a major question looming large for a heavyweight division with more questions than answers. While Oleksandr Usyk's upset of Anthony Joshua on Sept. 25 was the first domino to fall in the descent into heavyweight chaos, Fury-Wilder III will dictate the future and send ripples across the entire division.
COMBAT SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Otto Wallin
Person
Alexander Povetkin
Person
Deontay Wilder
Person
Robert Helenius
Person
Wladimir Klitschko
Person
Carlos Takam
Person
Tyson Fury
Person
Oleksandr Usyk
Person
Anthony Joshua
The Independent

Frank Warren tells Anthony Joshua to let Tyson Fury fight Oleksandr Usyk next

Promoter Frank Warren says Anthony Joshua should let Tyson Fury take on Oleksandr Usyk next in a unification fight.Fury and Usyk hold all the belts in the heavyweight division after they defeated Deontay Wilder and Joshua respectively. But Joshua has triggered the rematch clause in his contract with Usyk meaning a unification bout won’t be on the docket for at least a year.“He shouldn’t be going through with it,” Warren told Sky Sports. “It’s his choice. If he knocks it on the head, it opens the door for us to do the unification [Fury vs Usyk].“Let AJ get a warm-up...
COMBAT SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Great Britain#Boxing#Combat#Ukrainian#Wbc
boxingnewsonline.net

What should Tyson Fury do next?

What sure Tyson Fury's next move be after his third and final victory over Deontay Wilder?. Pretty much whatever he wants, he’s earned that right now. I think fun fights for him. I think Usyk might be a bigger test for him but that’s not going to happen next. I would say the Dillian Whyte fight’s a really fun fight. I know he has to deal with ESPN but if he could get it in the UK that would sell out a stadium.
COMBAT SPORTS
boxingnewsandviews.com

Mike Tyson Brutally Honest Reaction To New Heavyweight Champion

Alexander Usyk of the Ukraine became boxing’s newest heavyweight champion last weekend with an emphatic display in the UK. A unanimous points decision over previous champion Anthony Joshua now sees Usyk and Tyson Fury hold all the heavyweight titles in boxing at this time. One former legend of the ring...
COMBAT SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
Fox News

Wilder suspended for 6 months following loss to Fury

Deontay Wilder has been given a six-month medical suspension after being knocked out by heavyweight champion Tyson Fury in their trilogy fight in Las Vegas on Saturday night. Fury defeated Wilder with an 11th-round knockout, coming back from two knockdowns in one of the most entertaining of heavyweight fights. Wilder...
LAS VEGAS, NV
firstsportz.com

“Everyone saw you cheat”, “You are a champ” – Miesha Tate hits out at Aspen Ladd; Ladd responds

Aspen Ladd had her fight against Macy Chiasson at UFC Vegas 38 cancelled after failing to make weight. The fight was set to take place in the main card of the event headlined by Thiago Santos vs Johnny Walker. Initially, weighing-in Ladd came in at almost 142 lbs, more than 6 lbs above the limit. She couldn’t make weight with the use of a towel as well.
UFC
boxingnewsandviews.com

Mike Tyson Reacts To Tyson Fury Knocking Out Deontay Wilder

It has been a surreal few days in boxing after what can only be described as a fight for the ages in the heavyweight division. Tyson ‘Gypsy King’ Fury knocked out Deontay ‘Bronze Bomber’ Wilder in emphatic fashion last weekend in Las Vegas. Done so after getting decked a couple...
COMBAT SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

38K+
Followers
79K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy