Steve Jordan Sheds Light On New Rolling Stones Gig

The Rolling Stones’ first outing without Charlie Watts, who passed away earlier this year, stopped at Nashville’s Nissan Stadium yesterday. While most of the Stones’ current setlist remains fixed, the band has been offering a few surprises at each stop. Partway through their set, the Stones busted out “Connection,” with Keith Richards on lead vocals, for the first time since 2006. The tune originally appeared on The Rolling Stones’ fifth LIP, 1967’s Between the Buttons. For their “fan request” selection, the rock-and-roll icons also played this year’s first “Dead Flowers.”

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 5 DAYS AGO