CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Matterport CEO on 3D tech's impact

By CNBC on Peacock
CNBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMatterport CEO RJ Pittman joins Closing Bell to discuss his business, which makes 3-D digital versions of physical spaces. The company is partnering with Facebook and has seen some bullish calls on its stock.

www.cnbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Microsoft shutting down LinkedIn in China

Microsoft is shutting down its LinkedIn service in China later this year after censorship rules were tightened by Beijing The company said in a blog post Thursday it has faced “a significantly more challenging operating environment and greater compliance requirements in China.” LinkedIn will replace its localized platform in China with a new app called InJobs that has some of LinkedIn's career-networking features but “will not include a social feed or the ability to share posts or articles.” China’s internet watchdog in May said it had found LinkedIn as well as Microsoft’s Bign search engine and about 100 other apps were engaged in improper collection and use of data and ordered them to fix the problem.In 2014, LinkedIn launched a site in simplified Chinese the written characters used on the mainland, to expand its reach in the country. It said at the time that expanding in China raises “difficult questions” because it will be required to censor content, but that it would be clear about how it conducts business in China and undertake “extensive measures” to protect members’ rights and data. Microsoft bought LinkedIn in 2016.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tech#Ceo#Matterport#3d Tech#Closing Bell
MarketWatch

Canopy Growth enters agreement to buy Wana Brands, with deal including cash payment of nearly $300 mln

The U.S.-listed shares of Canopy Growth Corp. rose 2.0% in prmarket trading Thursday, after the Canada-based cannabis company announced an agreement to buy Wana Brands, which the company says is the number one edibles brand in North America by market share. The deal will go into effect once THC becomes federally permissable in the U.S. The deal is structured as three separate option agreements, with Canopy making an upfront cash payment of $297.5 million as consideration for entering into the agreements. When the rights to acquire each Wana entity is exercised, Canopy will make a payment equal to 15% of the fair market value of such entity at the time the option is exercised. " Wana'sleadership position and ongoing expansion across the U.S. bolsters Canopy Growth's product, brand, and geographic exposure to the U.S. cannabis market upon federal permissibility," the companies said in a statement. Canopy's stock has tumbled 35.7% over the past three months, while the Cannabis ETF has dropped 22.1% and the S&P 500 has eased 0.2%.
BUSINESS
CBS Atlanta

Gov. Kemp: Cisco To Open ‘Talent And Collaboration Center’ In Atlanta, Create 700 Jobs

ATLANTA, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) PRESS RELEASE: At a gathering with state and local officials and members of Cisco’s executive leadership, Governor Brian P. Kemp today announced that American multinational technology conglomerate and Fortune 100 company Cisco will invest up to $41 million in opening a Talent and Collaboration Center in the Coda building in Midtown Atlanta. The company plans to create up to 700 jobs in the metro region with this significant expansion project. “Cisco is a top member of our state’s business community, and it is a pleasure to see them significantly expand their presence in Georgia,” said Governor Kemp. “Cisco’s reinvestment...
ATLANTA, GA
Variety

Global Networking, Showcasing Platform OneMip to Give TV Players an Online Boost

Bringing the television industry one step closer to its global business partners, RX France and Mip Markets, the entertainment content market giant, are launching the multifaceted, online TV-business platform OneMip, it was announced at Mipcom in Cannes. Building on the momentum created for online markets during the pandemic, the new destination will provide a year-round home for the global TV community. The platform will offer a global directory, business networking opportunities and a new content showcase, as well as a bouquet of other services and opportunities. “The launch of OneMip comes in response to the industry’s appetite for year-round business networking,...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Facebook
Forbes

AI And PR: How Tech Adoption Could Impact Your Job

Ben Chodor is President of Notified. The technological revolution continues to impact public relations (PR) at an impressive speed. Not long ago, many in the PR industry steered away from adopting PR tech powered by artificial intelligence (AI), likely for fear that it would result in job loss and redundancy. But as the president of a company whose platform offers AI-powered PR capabilities, I’ve seen the industry’s attitudes shifting and the technology becoming more widely accepted.
TECHNOLOGY
dronedj.com

This 21-year-old drone tech CEO just raised $25 million in funding

A tragic moment led to the invention of BRINC Drones: the 2017 mass shooting at The Mandalay Bay resort in the company’s hometown of Las Vegas. As first responders risked their lives to engage in a physical search of the hotel tower, a 17-year-old boy wondered why a drone – that could fly and communicate inside the building – wasn’t being used to serve as the crew’s eyes and ears. Now 21, Blake Resnick has just raised $25 million in Series A funding to accelerate his mission to keep people safe in dangerous situations.
ELECTRONICS
Axios

Austin's top tech salaries

Some of our city’s highest paid tech professionals are software engineers and technical program managers, according to a new analysis. Details: Here are the top nine compensation packages for tech workers, which include bonuses and stock:. Wayfair associate director: $325,085. Stripe remote software engineer: $286,500. Google strategy and operations role:...
ECONOMY
Cheddar News

IBM Unveils Environmental Intelligence Suite

IBM announced a suite of environmental intelligence software that leverages AI to help organizations prepare for and respond to weather and climate risks that may disrupt business, more easily assess their own impact on the planet, and reduce the complexity of regulatory compliance and reporting. General Manager of IBM A.I. Applications Kareem Yusuf joins Cheddar Climate to discuss.
ENVIRONMENT
Axios

Airbnb CEO warns Big Tech

Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky told me in an interview for "Axios on HBO" that the biggest risk to Big Tech is that "the world is rooting against them." Driving the news: "They don't think they have society's interest in their favor," said Chesky, whose unicorn startup is based in San Francisco.
ECONOMY
FOXBusiness

Tech CEO: Facebook is facing ‘the beginning of the end’

Gettr CEO Jason Miller said Facebook is facing "the beginning of the end" after reacting to Time Magazine's latest cover which spotlights the reckoning of Facebook, on "Mornings with Maria" Friday. FACEBOOK SLAMMED FOR PROMOTING 1619 PROJECT CONTENT: 'UTTERLY IRRESPONSIBLE'. JASON MILLER: I think this is very similar to the...
INTERNET
Puget Sound Business Journal

Health tech nonprofit taps former Aurum Institute exec for CEO role

Seattle-based health tech nonprofit Audere on Wednesday announced it has named Dino Rech, a former executive at the Aurum Institute, as its new CEO. Rech spent more than three years at Aurum, which focuses on the research and treatment of tuberculosis and HIV. He served for almost three years as a regional chief operating officer, after which he spent close to a year as the director of group strategy innovation and business development.
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy