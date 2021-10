Roger Daltrey is gearing up for his “Who Was I?” solo tour, which runs next month in the UK. The Who frontman explained to The Brighton & Hove Independent that he needs to keep his vocal cords limber if he wants to keep them working: “I have got to sing. As simple as that. I have done a few shows during the breaks between the lockdowns for the Teenage Cancer Trust, and I have done a few car festivals. I haven’t done nothing, but I need to be singing more the age I am. The vocal cords are muscles. You have got to use them. The Who had been booked to go out next spring, but that hiatus was going to be too much.”

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO