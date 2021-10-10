CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quick Takes: Lindsey Buckingham & Halsey, Kiss, Neal Schon, Rush, Eddie Van Halen, The Beach Boys & The Monkees

By Music News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOusted Fleetwood Mac guitarist Lindsey Buckingham appeared on Saturday Night Live this weekend backing Halsey on their recent collaboration, “Darling,” from her latest album, If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power. More than a few fans have commented on how the sight of Halsey and Buckingham together was more than a little reminiscent of how he and former bandmate Stevie Nicks appeared over the years when performing the Mac's evergreen, “Landslide.”

JOHN 5 Says All Former Members Of VAN HALEN Should Take Part In Hypothetical EDDIE VAN HALEN Tribute Concert

During an appearance on the "Talking Shred" podcast, former MARILYN MANSON and current ROB ZOMBIE guitarist John 5 reflected on the passing of legendary VAN HALEN axeman Eddie Van Halen almost exactly a year ago. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Me, just like millions of others, he was my favorite. It's strange — I'm so upset too, because it's, like, 'God, couldn't we do anything to save him?'
The Whale 99.1 FM

Wolfgang Van Halen ‘Not Okay’ a Year After Eddie’s Death

Wolfgang Van Halen paid an emotional tribute to his father, Eddie Van Halen, on the first anniversary of his death yesterday. The younger musician said he was “not okay” and doubted he ever would be after the guitar legend’s cancer battle ended at the age of 65. He added that he found it difficult to keep going and asked Eddie to keep watch on him.
Sasquatch 92.1 FM

12 Landmark Eddie Van Halen Shows: First and Last Concerts

Eddie Van Halen was most at home onstage. The six-string virtuoso revolutionized hard-rock guitar with his dizzying two-handed tapping, harmonic squeals and wild dive-bombs. But Van Halen was no mere bedroom shredder. Tantamount to his otherworldly chops was his dynamic stage presence. When you think of Eddie Van Halen now, it's nearly impossible not to picture him flying through the air while doing one of his signature split jumps, megawatt grin plastered across his face.
Guitar World Magazine

The true origins and evolution of Eddie Van Halen's legendary Frankenstein guitar

The legend of Eddie Van Halen’s Frankenstein guitar is almost biblical: “In the beginning, Eddie Van Halen went to Charvel and bought a Boogie Bodies neck and body. He installed thereupon a PAF humbucker and Stratocaster tremolo, then cut by hand a pickguard from blackest vinyl and painted the body with black and white stripes, representing the forces of darkness and light. He plugged the magnificent creation into his Marshall plexi amp, and proclaimed ‘Let there be rock!’ And it was good.”
963kklz.com

Sammy Hagar, Michael Anthony Pay Tribute to Eddie Van Halen

Sammy Hagar and Michael Anthony took a moment to pay tribute to their former bandmate Eddie Van Halen on the one-year anniversary of his death. Shared via their Van Hagar social channels, Hagar wrote, “Can’t believe it’s been a year the man is gone but the music goes on. Mikey and I (The other half) have been busy this past year just finished a new circle record with David Cobb. Carrying the music forward is more important than ever to us. Also @sammyandthecircle has been doing shows & trying to do things a little different for the fans like Catalina, and the Vegas residency. These are some ‘crazy times’ for sure, but the music will live on forever so staying productive, creative and busy seems to be the answer for A fun healthy life at least for me it is”
Pasadena prepares to unveil Eddie Van Halen memorial

A memorial tribute to Eddie Van Halen in his adopted hometown of Pasadena, CA will be unveiled next week, a year after the iconic Van Halen guitarist passed away at the age of 65. The Pasadena Star-News reports Pasadena Mayor Victor Gordo and fellow council members are expected to unveil...
Journey’s Neal Schon takes national anthem for Raiders-Bears

Neal Schon is playing Allegiant Stadium for the first time on Saturday. He’s performing for two solid minutes. He wants more. “I want to play here (laughs), longer than just the national anthem,” Schon said, standing near midfield and the Las Vegas Raiders logo. He’d just run through a version (well, several) of “The Star Spangled Banner.” The guitar legend and co-founder of Journey is playing it before Sunday’s Raiders-Bears game.
Nancy Wilson shares extended take of her Eddie Van Halen tribute, 4 Edward

Nancy Wilson has shared an expanded version of her instrumental tribute to Eddie Van Halen. Originally titled 4 Edward, when released on the Heart guitarist’s debut solo album You And Me, the extended take is titled 4 Edward With Love, and clocks in at 40 seconds longer than the original cut.
Eddie Van Halen: How He Came To America

Eddie Van Halen was one of the greatest guitarists to ever pick up the instrument, but he also might be one of the most fascinating figures in rock history. Back in February 2015, EVH took part in the Smithsonian series “What It Means To Be American.” He sat down for an interview for nearly an hour discussing how he came to America as a young boy and the obstacles he and his brother, Alex, had to overcome as immigrants. Also, you’ll learn how and why he came up with certain playing techniques, which countless guitarists have imitated in years since.
Eddie Van Halen Remembered a Year Gone By

This morning with the Loon Morning Crew we spent some time remembering Eddie Van Halen and his passing one year ago today. It is hard to believe it’s already been a year. And the wounds still feel fresh for Van Halen fans and those that lived out the late 70s – 90s being impacted by his talent. So with that in mind, lets remember the good times and the treasure that we all shared in Eddie Van Halen. We miss Eddie.
Eddie Van Halen Hometown Tribute Plaque To Be Unveiled Next Week

Eddie Van Halen's hometown of Pasadena, Ca will be holding a private ceremony next week to unveil a plaque honoring the late guitarist a little over a year since his death. The plaque will be presented this coming Monday (October 11th) near the Pasadena Convention Center, during an event with the Mayor Victor Gordo and city council members, according to Pasadena Star News.
Quick Takes: Guns N’ Roses & Wolfgang Van Halen, Pearl Jam, Ozzy Osbourne, Dave Grohl

Guns N' Roses welcomed Wolfgang Van Halen on stage Saturday night (October 2nd) to play on their show-closing tune, “Paradise City.” Van Halen's band Mammoth WVH has served as the tour's opening act and the Hollywood, Florida show at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino marked their first time Van Halen sat in with the band. Frontman, Axl Rose told the crowd: “Wolfgang Van Halen. Do you know how cool it is to say that? That's f***ing cool. You don't understand. We're talking legacy.” (Loudwire)
