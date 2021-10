ESBON – Leon Gerald Ault passed away on September 19, 2021. He was 82. Leon was born May 9, 1939, in Concordia, Kansas, to Loretta and Gerald Ault. His first love was animals and he attended K-State with the intention of becoming a vet. After deciding he couldn’ t see the animals in pain, he turned to film school. He filmed everything from the Olympics, to commercials, industrial videos, documentaries, and even a horror movie.