Melva McGuin, 84, Beloit
BELOIT – Melva Arlene Schultz Sears McGuin went peacefully in her home to be with her Lord on October 8, 2021. She was born on May 28, 1937 to Walter E. and V. Mildred Stanhope Schultz in Lebanon, Kansas, the oldest daughter of seven children. Surviving siblings include brother Garry (Justina) Schultz of Council Bluffs, IA, sisters, Donna Conrad of Smith Center, and Nila Smith of Lindsborg. Preceding her in death were brothers, Paul and Loren, and sister, Karen.
