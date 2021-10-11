CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Astronomy

Discovery and Science Channel to Broadcast William Shatner Flight To Space

By Doug Messier
parabolicarc.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Space Launch LIVE: Shatner in Space“Airing Live. on Discovery and Science Channel, Wednesday, October 13, 8:30 -10:30 AM. Discovery and Science Channel brings viewers the highly-anticipated launch of Star Trek star William Shatner as he takes his first flight into space — at the age of 90, soon to be the oldest person to fly to space — on Blue Origin’s New Shepard, a cutting-edge suborbital rocket.

parabolicarc.com

Comments / 0

Related
Page Six

George Takei calls William Shatner an ‘unfit’ guinea pig after spaceflight

George Takei’s decades-long feud with William Shatner is rocketing into space. The “Star Trek” actor threw enough shade at his former on-screen captain to cause an eclipse, as he dismissed Shatner’s flight this week on Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin capsule and described him as “not the fittest specimen.”. “He’s boldly...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Bezos
Person
William Shatner
The Independent

Blue Origin launch – as it happened: William Shatner launched into space on historic flight

Blue Origin has launched William Shatner into space aboard its New Shepard rocket.The Star Trek actor has gone where no 90-year-old has gone before, becoming the oldest person to ever fly to space.According to a live stream of the historic event, Shatner reached an altitude of roughly 350,000ft and a velocity of about 2,000mph.The trip lasted about 10 minutes, when the capsule fell back to Earth with a parachute. The New Shepard NS-18 flight was originally scheduled for Tuesday but was delayed due to windy weather at the Texas launch site.Shatner is joined on the flight by Blue Origin Vice...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
People

Every Must-See Photo From William Shatner's Trip to Space

William Shatner is joined by Audrey Powers, Chris Boshuizen and Glen de Vries as they get ready to board Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin New Shepard vehicle. Shatner's historic flight will make him the oldest person to ever go to space at 90 years old. Shatner is flying with a crew who have all contributed to space exploration. Chris Boshuizen is a former NASA engineer, Glen de Vries is co-founder of software company Medidata and Audrey Powers is vice president of mission and flight operations at Blue Origin.
ASTRONOMY
HollywoodLife

William Shatner’s Kids: Everything To Know About His 3 Children & Their Mom

‘Star Trek’ icon William Shatner is a proud girl dad! The actor shares his three daughters with first wife Gloria Rand. Here’s everything to know about their kids. William Shatner is a proud father-of-three and acclaimed actor — and has now added space traveller to his extensive resume! The Star Trek icon, 90, who portrayed Captain James T. Kirk for several decades, officially went into space on a flight with Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin. He is now the oldest person to go to space, surpassing aviator Mary Wallace “Wally” Funk, who became the record holder when she flew to space with the Amazon founder in July at the age of 82.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Other Space#Space Age#Science Channel#Space Launch#Blue Origin
WREG

William Shatner takes to the final frontier: space

VAN HORN, Texas (AP) — Actor William Shatner counted down Wednesday to his wildest role yet: riding a rocket into space, courtesy of “Star Trek” fan Jeff Bezos. Best known for his role as Captain Kirk, the 90-year-old Shatner joined three other passengers for the planned launch from West Texas. Bezos’ space travel company, Blue […]
VAN HORN, TX
Robb Report

‘Weightlessness. Jesus’: Watch 90-Year-Old William Shatner Float in Space on His Blue Origin Flight

Following the successful, much-hyped first crewed mission of Jeff Bezos’s Blue Origin, the aerospace manufacturer just added another historic trip to its credit. On Wednesday, Blue Origin launched Star Trek alum William Shatner into space. The actor, along with three crewmates, headed skyward at 10:49 am aboard the New Shepard rocket, which took off with a max velocity of 2,235 mph from the company’s Texas launch site. In a matter of 10 minutes and 17 seconds, the capsule crossed the Kármán line—also known as the edge of space, at 62 miles above the Earth. The booster eventually reached an apogee of...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
CBS Philly

WATCH LIVE: ‘Star Trek’ Icon William Shatner Heads To ‘The Final Frontier’ With Blue Origin Launch

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — William Shatner and other members of the ‘New Shepard’ mission will head to space Wednesday afternoon in Blue Origin’s only second manned launch. The ‘Star Trek’ star joins Audrey Powers, the company’s Vice President of Mission and Flight Operations, along with two other crew members. Shatner famously portrayed Captain James T. Kirk in the iconic space series, which lauded space as “the final frontier.” The launch was originally scheduled for 9:30 a.m. but was pushed back due to winds. The wind forecast delayed the entire launch one day earlier this week. The launch will take place at 10:30 a.m. and will be streamed on CBSN above. What: Blue Origin launch with Shatner, Powers, Glen de Vries, and Chris Boshuizen. When: Wednesday, October 13, 2021 Time: 10:30 a.m. Online stream: Live in the player above and on your mobile and streaming device. Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates to this developing story.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Hollywood Reporter

William Shatner Successfully Blasts Into Space

William Shatner successfully traveled into space aboard New Shepard NS-18, of Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin, on Wednesday. The 90-year-old Star Trek icon became the oldest person to leave the globe when he blasted off from the West Texas launch site at 7:50 a.m. PT. Blue Origin’s vp mission and flight operations, Audrey Powers, and crewmembers Chris Boshuizen and Glen de Vries were also aboard the Wednesday flight. The trip was to have taken place earlier in the week but had to be scrubbed due to the weather. Shatner was all smiles before he boarded the ship. Bezos personally closed the ship’s hatch. “I...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
CBS Baltimore

Maryland High School Alumna To Take Blue Origin Flight To Space With William Shatner

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Aerospace company Blue Origin, founded by Amazon billionaire Jeff Bezos, is sending four people into a suborbital joyride Wednesday morning. Most notable among the passengers is William Shatner, best known for his role as Captain Kirk in “Star Trek.” At 90, he is set to be the oldest person ever to go to space. But there’s another prominent passenger boarding New Shepard NS-18, one with local ties. Audrey Powers is Blue Origin’s vice president of mission and flight operations. She is a 1994 graduate of Mount De Sales, a private, all-girls secondary school in Catonsville. According to Blue Origin’s website, she played a lead role in certifying New Shephard for human flight. In a show of pride for their alumna, the Baltimore County school is holding a watch party of the launch. Chris Boshuizen, a co-founder of satellite company Planet Labs, and software executive Glen de Vries, are paying customers joining Shatner and Powers. CBSN Baltimore will stream the launch and watch party live at 9:55 a.m. The crew of #NS18. pic.twitter.com/qKRAOY39TS — Blue Origin (@blueorigin) October 11, 2021
MARYLAND STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy