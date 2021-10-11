Obituary: Dorrine Marilyn May

It is with sadness that we announce that our dear mother passed away this summer from heart complications. Dorrine May, or "Dode" as she was known by many locally, lived a good, long life. She was born in Prairie City, Oregon, and was the middle child of 5 children. Her home was on a sheep ranch up Dixie Creek north of Prairie City. Her parents were Charles Mattis Swearingen and Mary Almira Kole Swearingen. Dode was the last surviving child of these family members, Viva Salter, Katheryn Miller, Laura Lee Raines, and Wayne Swearingen.