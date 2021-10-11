CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sebastopol, CA

The Livery on Main

By Bo Kearns
northbaybiz.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe long-vacant Roundtable Pizza building on Main Street in Sebastopol is about to get a major makeover. Over the years, the site has seen a number of transformations—from an 1890s livery, a hotel, a rabbit warren of offices, to a pizzeria. And now comes The Livery on Main, a food mall, a unique concept in dining, and a place for community gatherings. The 22,000-square-foot complex will be home to seven to eight chef licensees each offering diverse menus. There will be an indoor-outdoor dining area, a lounge for beer and wine, and entertainment venue and a space for co-working. The project is the brainchild of Sebastopol’s Greg Beale, CEO and founder of The Beale Group and his team of interconnected businesses—Thrive Construction Group (general contractor); Builders’ Studio of Sebastopol (architectural and engineering design firm); Farm to Coast Collective (Master tenant of the Livery project); and Beale Group Properties, owner of The Livery on Main building.

www.northbaybiz.com

