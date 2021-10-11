Raise a Glass!

On tap to also feed the feel-good fix, Bubble Bars are popping up all over Napa Valley. Last month it was all about World Chocolate Day, this month it’s brought on the bubbles. As new variants threaten to topple all the hard-won freedom and feel-goods, it seems more important than ever to celebrate while we still have the chance. I did my part during World Prosecco Week, attending an informative session held during the high holy week dedicated to Italian fizz. It was hard not to join the legions of worshipers of the “Rosé All Day” craze, who were given yet another reason to clink and drink.