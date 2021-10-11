CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Santa Rosa, CA

Increased Scrutiny will Likely Limit Future Mergers and Acquisitions

By Tim Carl
northbaybiz.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn executive order signed by President Biden on July 9 will shake things up in the world of wine. An executive order signed by President Biden on July 9 will shake things up in the world of wine. The order, “Promoting Competition in the American Economy” (PCAE), intends to decrease barriers for smaller businesses while making it more difficult and costly for large companies to acquire competitors.

www.northbaybiz.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

Week Ahead in Mergers and Acquisitions: Oct. 4, 2021

(Reuters) - Here are some upcoming events of interest to the M&A law community. 11 a.m. - Investment firm Brookfield Asset Management Inc and graphite products manufacturer GrafTech International Ltd will ask Chancellor Kathaleen McCormick in Wilmington, Delaware to dismiss an investor’s amended suit challenging GrafTech’s repurchase of $250 million worth of its shares from Brookfield.
BUSINESS
rismedia.com

The Advantages and Challenges of Acquisitions, Roll-Ups and Mergers

On Sept. 14, RISMedia held its annual Real Estate CEO & Agent Leadership Exchange, this year co-presented by the National Association of REALTORS®. The exclusive, full-day, virtual event attracted thousands of industry professionals, featuring broker- and agent-focused sessions with real estate’s most influential and successful executives, brokers, agents, coaches and more.
REAL ESTATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Santa Rosa, CA
Business
City
Santa Rosa, CA
Washington Examiner

White House doesn't think people notice rising prices

White House press secretary Jen Psaki dismissed concerns about inflation and the rising costs of goods this week, claiming people aren’t comparing today’s prices to those of the past several years. “We all understand the American people are not looking at cost-to-cost comparisons from this year to two years ago;...
POTUS
Jenn Leach

Fourth stimulus check comes in two days

Stimulus checks are hitting the bank accounts of households in the U.S. in just days. This, part of the child tax credit that started dispersing payments of $300 per child back in July 2021.
The Week

What pandemic experts are predicting for the U.S. this winter

As winter approaches, many Americans may be nervously recalling the COVID-19 surge of last year, and wondering whether we're barrelling toward holidays-on-lockdown 2.0. Scientists are considering the same questions, but reassuring that the U.S. is "definitely, without a doubt, hands-down in a better place this year," as Boston University's Dr. Nahid Bhadelia told The New York Times. Experts are cautioning Americans to remain vigilant in preventative measures, but also leaving room for optimism. Though another winter surge is "plausible," writes the Times, the Delta-driven wave of coronavirus cases is likely winding down.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Teddy Roosevelt
MarketRealist

Is There Going to Be a Food Shortage in the U.S. in 2021?

If you visit a local grocery store, you might notice that several items including toilet paper and diapers are in short supply. Many people wonder if there will be a food shortage in the U.S. in 2021. Article continues below advertisement. First, the global supply chain is broken, which impacts...
GAS PRICE
The Motley Fool

Buy This Dividend Stock Today and Relax

Realty Income navigated the COVID-19 pandemic as well as could be hoped. Realty Income's track record of safety and dividend growth is perfect for income investors. A great alternative for dividend investors looking for safe and steady income are real estate investment trusts (REITs). These companies often feature highly resilient business models that can shake off big economic shocks.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mergers And Acquisitions#Treasury Wine Estates#New Wine#Scrutiny#Pcae#Big Ag#Big Pharma#American#The Review Of Finance
healthleadersmedia.com

Hospital Mergers, Acquisitions, and Partnerships Drive Several Benefits, Report Says

Health systems and hospitals are under several pressures to increase their scale, Kaufman Hall report says. — Anew report prepared at the request of the American Hospital Association (AHA) finds that there are several benefits generated from hospital mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships. Many hospitals face challenges to maintaining their viability...
HEALTH SERVICES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Google
CNBC

A $200 billion money manager on why every stock market investor should be ready to go to cash

Market volatility is up and valuations in the S&P 500 may tempt stock investors to go to cash, especially if Q3 earnings disappoint. For most investors, it should not be a binary decision between being in stocks or out, according to Ashbel Williams, who recently retired as head of the roughly $200 billion investment portfolio for the Florida State Board of Administration.
STOCKS
The Independent

Feds warn companies: Fake online reviews could lead to fines

Federal regulators say they are cracking down on “an explosion” of businesses' use of fake reviews and other misleading messages to promote their products and services on social media.The Federal Trade Commission said it has warned hundreds of major corporations and smaller businesses that they could face fines if they use bogus endorsements to deceive consumers. “The rise of social media has blurred the line between authentic content and advertising, leading to an explosion in deceptive endorsements across the marketplace,” the FTC said in a news release Wednesday.The FTC action signals a commitment to flex its authority to use...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy