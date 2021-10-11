Increased Scrutiny will Likely Limit Future Mergers and Acquisitions
An executive order signed by President Biden on July 9 will shake things up in the world of wine. The order, "Promoting Competition in the American Economy" (PCAE), intends to decrease barriers for smaller businesses while making it more difficult and costly for large companies to acquire competitors.www.northbaybiz.com
