Simple Strategies to Help Reduce Your Risk of Dementia

Did you know restful sleep is crucial for keeping the brain healthy?. A lot of people equate brain health with having a good memory. However, it is not just about memory. It also involves cognitive function, which includes thinking skills, problem solving and decision-making. As a person ages, it’s normal for many to see these functions change, and those changes can be further affected by medical conditions such as nutritional deficiencies, depression and substance use. The impacts can be so severe that they are classified as dementia because they end up interfering with everyday life. However, making some adjustments to your daily routine can help lower your risk of having these life-impacting conditions.