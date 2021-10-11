CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Get This Free ‘Change Your Words, Change Your Mindset’ Bulletin Board Kit for Your ELL Classroom

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLexia® English Language Development™ is an adaptive blended learning program that supports Emergent Bilingual students’ English language acquisition through academic conversations. I can’t do it. The other kids don’t understand me. If you teach English language learners, you’ve probably heard these words. And those words have power. Help your emergent...

Why I Have Students Write Letters to Their Future Selves

Create a custom "Letters to the Future" experience for your students! Teachers can sign up today for free with code WEARETEACHERS. Community building is essential to any classroom’s success. And, if you’re going to accomplish anything in an upper grade classroom, you really have to work on student engagement, especially now. This means that teachers have to dig into two toolboxes at all times: the “build community while being self-reflective” activities and the one labeled “OMG can y’all believe how exciting this activity is?!”
15 Surprising Science Careers to Share With Your Students

Looking for more science resources? Get activities, videos, articles, and special offers that make teaching science easier—and more fun. Explore now!. Want to get your students excited about a career in science? These totally awesome and surprising science careers will have your students reaching for the stars. Students may not know that their everyday interests in weather, food, animals, or makeup can transition to cool science careers. Plus, find writing prompts to get your class thinking about a career in science.
A Step By Step Guide to Changing Your Career

The first step in changing your career is to choose a new path to follow. It’s not enough to be unhappy with your current position, although that can be a good starting point. From there, consider doing something you’re passionate about, such as pursuing architecture if you love art. You can also talk to other professionals in your community to find out more about the common experiences in those career fields. Once you have chosen a new career, you can create a plan for pursuing it.
Homeschooling Not Working? Overcome Resistance by Changing Your Strategy

This post was originally published as the introduction to an issue of TheHomeSchoolMom newsletter. Sign up here and get access to subscriber exclusive resources. Are you and the kids running out of steam before the lessons are done? Are they whining? Lying across the table? Falling out of their chairs? Are you just . . . done with this?
It’s Time to Rewrite the Expectations in Education

Expectations are often a reflection of what we believe and hope to achieve. They help us to set the pace, set the tone, and my favorite—expectations help us to imagine. But expectations alone will not work; they need boundaries. Whether we want to use expectations to inspire, motivate, or collaborate, including boundaries with expectations makes our goals clear and possible.
Black and Brown School Leaders are Essential for Educational Equity

Authentic connections among educators, students, parents and their community are critical for the success of a school. These connections are essential in pursuing equity, addressing opportunity gaps and supporting Black and brown students.   Unfortunately, between the underrepresentation of Black teachers and school leaders and the utter failure of teacher training programs to adequately prepare educators […]
An Identity-Affirming Education Is an Effective Education

Last month, students headed back to schools in person, some for the first time in 18 months. My own son, a curious, creative and kind 6-year-old, walked into his school for the first time ever. After a year of virtual kindergarten, he was excited to meet his teachers and classmates and explore his school, but […]
The Life Changing Art of Teaching Your Child Happiness

The following is an excerpt from Fatherhood: A Comprehensive Guide to Birth, Budgeting, Finding Flow, and Becoming a Happy Parent, from the editors of Fatherly, the largest online advice platform for dads. Fatherhood is he ultimate guide for equipping new and expecting Fathers for almost every aspect of parenting — with both confidence and joy.
As Michigan school districts struggle to hire, "Teachers are actually free agents for the first time ever."

A month into the school year, many Michigan school districts are still looking to hire for all kinds of positions—including teachers. Most notably, Eastpointe Middle School in Eastpointe was forced to go virtual for a week, after several teacher resigned abruptly, leaving the school short-staffed. But districts all over the state are still desperately trying to hire, and finding new ways to work with fewer staff.
5 Signs Your Relationship Is Changing for the Better

We’ve all heard the saying, “changing yourself for a relationship is wrong.” You may have also heard your friends or family say “you’ve changed” at some point or warn you not to change. This topic can bring up a lot of mixed emotions for people, such as confusion, hurt, and even resentment.
Column: It's OK to change your mind

As questions evolve, so do answers. It’s OK to change your mind. It’s OK to have one answer today and, after learning something, a different stance tomorrow. Being wrong and having been wrong seem like similar positions, but they aren’t. Everyone has had beliefs and convictions that they thought were absolute that turned out to be wrong — or at the very least incongruent with the facts.
These Bite-Sized Auditory Lessons Will Change Your Life

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page. If you're an auditory learner ... boy, do we have just the thing for you -- and yes, you can thank us later. These days, life is simply too busy to carve out specific time...
How to Change Your Clubhouse Username

Have you ever felt your current Clubhouse username no longer represents who you are? Or maybe due to the excitement of finally getting an invitation, you didn’t take your time to think through the username when you first created your account?. Whatever the reason you want to change your username,...
WILL study: MPS discipline change has more kids feeling less safe

(The Center Square) –The agreement to suspend fewer Black students in Milwaukee Public Schools has led to more students feeling less safe in their schools. The Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty released a report on Wednesday that looks at the impact of the 2018 agreement between MPS and the Department of Education.
J Flow: “Change your posture to an empowering posture”

Change your posture to an empowering posture. Do some physical moves that empower you. You can change your state by changing the way you stand and what you say to yourself. Imagine the scene of “Freedom” like in Braveheart the next time you step into a high pressure situation. As...
Empowering Your Kids in a Changing World

The world is changing and fast! As a parent, brother, uncle or mentor to a young person, you are likely not as prepared to guide a kid into the future as you thought you’d be. It’s not your fault! How could you keep up with the exponential growth and unraveling...
Tackling the Inevitable Changes in Your Life

One of the most challenging aspects of both life and caregiving is change. Change is a constant for all of us, and yet, many of us resist it. We wish things could stay the same, and yet nothing can. Watching a child grow up is a testament to that. No matter how you wish that loving five year old could reappear and beg you for another story, once a kid has turned six, that five year old is gone forever. With caregiving, the challenges of change multiply. Your loved one may have an illness that both evolves and deteriorates. They might not like change and experience panic at the thought of you stepping away for even an hour. Sudden crises in the middle of the night or during your work day may cause dramatic shifts that affect your health or your finances. Over the last 18 months, the whole world has been thrown into an ever-changing landscape where even a trip to the grocery store requires accepting change. So what can you do to ease the stress of change? How can you think about these unexpected shifts in a way that provides you pleasure instead of tension? It’s not easy, but sometimes a change in outlook is the key. Here are some tips to help you navigate the thorny changes in your life: 1) Observe and Breathe When change hits, take a moment to feel it and notice those feelings. Describe what’s happening on paper or to yourself. For example, you might think, “I am experiencing a change. My muscles are tightening. I feel worried. I don’t know what is going to happen next. I’m scared.” Just acknowledging your stressed feelings can help. Then breathe in and out three times. Feel those breaths, slowing them down and counting to five as you inhale and again as you exhale. Repeat until you feel calmer. Simply by being present to what is happening and then giving yourself a moment to relax will be a great first step to adjusting to a new change. 2) Appreciate Its Gifts The saying that “every cloud has a silver lining” may be corny, but it’s also true. There is good amidst even the most difficult events. So if the health of your loved one is suffering, consider how this change allows you to spend more time with them, or better appreciate them, or slow down the pace of your life. Make a list of the good, even if it seems impossible that anything good can be found. You may have to search hard, but there will be something. You might have met someone you would never have met or learned something about yourself or your loved one that you wouldn’t otherwise know. Take time each evening to appreciate one or more things that you feel grateful for that day, even if it’s only laughing at a silly meme a friend sent you. 3) Choice, Goals, and Support When change happens, it can feel like choice evaporates, but it doesn’t. There may be new life circumstances to accept, but your life still has myriad choices. So, if a stroke or dementia has invaded your family circle, realize that while you might not be able to do anything about that, you can choose how to live with it. One way to begin is by creating goals to help you handle the changes. Start with small goals, such as making time to eat dinner with your loved one or scheduling a call to the doctor to ask questions. Keep in mind that goals provide an opportunity for choice and a sense of control. Make certain that all of your goals don’t revolve around caregiving. Take time to connect with people who are important to you. Include them in your plans and let them help you. Allowing others to help is a blessing to both you and them. So the next time something unexpected occurs, try to relax and remember that change is part of life. Sometimes, it’s even the best part, although it often doesn’t feel that way while it’s happening. So take a breath and remember, you can do this!
10 Amazing Ways To Control Your Thoughts And Change Your Mindset

You’re trying so hard to concentrate on your work but somehow you can’t stop thinking about your breakup a few weeks ago or maybe you want to think about a hopeful future rather than the depressed one. In essence, you want to control your mind and change the direction of...
