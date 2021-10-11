Around the MAC week 6: Northern Illinois, Kent State only undefeated teams left

Toledo (3-3) Toledo was defeated by Northern Illinois 22-20 Saturday. Dequan Finn was the leading passer for the Rockets, throwing for 186 yards and two touchdowns. Bryant Koback was both the leading receiver and rusher, picking up 91 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries and 85 yards and a touchdown on two receptions. Northern Illinois kicker Josh Richardson hit five field goals, the last of which came with 26 seconds remaining, to secure victory for the Huskies. Toledo next plays on the road against Central Michigan Saturday at 3:30 p.m.