JASPER - Anybody on Saturday who didn't know otherwise might not have noticed anything was wrong with Jasper senior Andi VanMeter. After all, VanMeter was her usual self when she ran a time of 18:51.87 to win the girls sectional race - her third straight year of doing so. She paced a deep Jasper team to another girls sectional title and help the Wildcats sweep the sectional on both sides at the Jasper Youth Sports Complex.