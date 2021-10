So now I’m in the process of meal planing. I like to take it one week at a time (pencil in the second week when I’m feeling ambitious). I don’t like to look ahead too far into the future because I start to get confused, and then I worry about having enough, then… Well, long story short, I prefer to make my yearly goal at Christmas, write it on a piece of cardboard, hang it on the tree, then forget about it until I unpack Christmas ornaments the next year. (Yes, of course I try to have three months’ worth of bill money in the bank, but it’s a fact: life happens and plans change.)

