CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Washington State

Hospitals projected to lose 2-5% of staff after vaccine mandate takes effect

By NICOLE JENNINGS
MyNorthwest
MyNorthwest
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Washington State Hospital Association (WSHA) expects between 2% and 5% of hospital staffers to leave after the COVID-19 vaccine mandate goes into effect next week. WSHA CEO Cassie Sauer said this projection is based on a survey the association conducted last week after Oct. 4, the last day for people to get their shots to meet the Oct. 18 vaccine mandate deadline. The true number of staffers lost likely won’t be known until November.

mynorthwest.com

Comments / 2

Related
MyNorthwest

Hope on horizon for struggling Point Roberts community with US/Canada border set to reopen

After more than a year and a half, the United States will finally be reopening its land border with Canada, providing hope for struggling communities like Point Roberts. Washington state officials have been petitioning the Biden administration to reopen the border for months now. That’s largely been driven by concerns over Point Roberts, a small Washington town accessible on land only by going through British Columbia.
WASHINGTON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Health
City
Spokane, WA
City
Kirkland, WA
State
Washington State
Local
Washington COVID-19 Vaccines
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Hospital#Vaccinations#Wsha#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Stroke
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Vaccines
MyNorthwest

Olympia elementary school latest to pause in-person learning over COVID outbreak

An Olympia elementary school will be closed for the next 10 days, in the wake of a COVID-19 outbreak affecting over a dozen students. Littlerock Elementary is dealing with 16 confirmed COVID-19 cases among its 323 total students, and at least 64 other students have been quarantined due to either “close contact or illness.” An additional staff member is also in quarantine.
OLYMPIA, WA
MyNorthwest

Washington Hospitality Association: Requiring proof of vaccine needs to be consistent

Starting Oct. 25, residents of King County will need to either provide proof of vaccination against COVID-19 or a negative test to go indoors for recreation or entertainment. But while some individual restaurants and bars have spoken out in favor of the policy, the Washington Hospitality Association doesn’t believe it’ll have a positive impact on the spread of COVID-19.
KING COUNTY, WA
MyNorthwest

State commission warns of discipline for doctors who grant vaccine exemptions without ‘legitimate’ reason

The Washington Medical Commission (WMC) approved a policy last week, emphasizing its opposition to COVID-related misinformation, and threatening discipline for physicians who help it spread. The policy was unanimously approved by the WMC during a commissioner meeting last Wednesday, stating that it intends to “scrutinize any complaints received about practitioners...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MyNorthwest

Sen. Murray leads hearing on school safety during the pandemic

Washington Senator Patty Murray is leading a hearing Thursday on school safety during the pandemic. Sen. Murray is the chair of the U.S. Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions. On Thursday, she will meet with the Secretary of Health and Human Services and the Secretary of Education to discuss ways to keep students safe and in the classroom as cases of COVID-19 rise among young people nationwide.
LYNDEN, WA
MyNorthwest

MyNorthwest

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, breaking news, sports, weather, traffic, talk and community for Seattle, Tacoma, Bellevue and the Pacific Northwest.

 https://mynorthwest.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy