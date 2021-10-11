CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Report concludes UK waited too long for virus lockdown

By DANICA KIRKA - Associated Press
wcn247.com
 3 days ago

LONDON (AP) — A U.K. parliamentary report has concluded that Britain's Conservative government waited too long to impose a lockdown early in the COVID-19 pandemic. The report Tuesday says that caused the nation to miss a chance to contain the disease and led to thousands of unnecessary COVID-19 deaths. A joint report from the House of Commons’ science and health committees says the deadly delay resulted from ministers’ failure to question the recommendations of scientific advisers, resulting in a dangerous level of “groupthink.” That caused British authorities to dismiss the more aggressive virus strategies adopted in Asia. It was only when the National Health Service risked being overwhelmed by rapidly rising infections that Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government finally ordered a lockdown.

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

‘Send us home,’ beg Afghan refugees stuck in UK hotels

Afghans who recently arrived in the UK after fleeing the Taliban takeover have asked to be sent back, casting doubt over the success of Operation Warm Welcome, the government’s Afghan resettlement programme. It was launched by Boris Johnson on 29 August to help Afghan refugees arriving in the UK by...
U.K.
The Independent

New travel changes: What are they, and what are the effects?

The UK’s complex rules for international travellers have changed significantly during October. Here are the key questions and answers.What has happened?A new regime of regulations, all about “the jabbed and the jabbed-nots,” came into effect on 4 October.The transport secretary, Grant Shapps, said: “We are accelerating towards a future where travel continues to reopen safely and remains open for good, and today’s rule changes are good news for families, businesses and the travel sector.“Our priority remains to protect public health but, with more than eight in 10 people now fully vaccinated, we are able to take these steps to...
TRAVEL
Medical News Today

COVID-19 lockdowns in UK 'deepened social inequality'

Lockdown measures resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic have changed people’s lives. Different social groups felt these changes disproportionately. Future research is necessary to determine if, how, and why these social inequalities continue to persist. The United Kingdom officially announced its first lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic on March 23,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
NWI.com

Sri Lanka lifts 6-week virus lockdown amid economic worries

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka lifted a six-week lockdown Friday as COVID-19 cases and deaths decline but will restrict people's movement for work and obtaining essentials only — which are running short in the island country amid economic worries. The lockdown was imposed Aug. 20 and extended three...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uk#Britain#Ap#Conservative#The House Of Commons#British
Lynchburg News and Advance

Vietnam to end virus lockdown in largest city after 3 months

VUNG TAU, Vietnam (AP) — Vietnam will lift the lockdown in its largest city on Friday, ending nearly three months of restrictions on movement to curb a coronavirus surge. People in Ho Chi Minh City, a metropolis of 10 million, will be able to leave their homes, restaurants can serve take-away meals and other essential businesses can open, the city said on its website Thursday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Transport secretary refuses to specify date for ending of PCR tests

Ministers are refusing to say when cheap, swift lateral flow tests will replace PCRs for arriving travellers to the UK.On Thursday the health secretary, Sajid Javid, repeated a government promise on switching to cheaper, faster tests, saying: “We’re now making it easier and cheaper for people to travel by allowing fully vaccinated travellers from non-red list countries to use lateral flow tests on day two of arrival, as long as they provide proof of use.”But vaccinated travellers are no closer to knowing when in the next three weeks the switch will take place.Speaking on BBC Today, the transport secretary, Grant...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Sydney readies for 'freedom day' after long virus lockdown

Australia's largest city will emerge from a 106-day lockdown on Monday, as Sydney authorities confirmed coronavirus vaccination targets had been met. But for the last 18 months, under-vaccinated Australian cities have endured several gruelling lockdowns to limit the spread of the virus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

UK lockdown rebound stronger than first thought

The economic rebound triggered by the easing of Covid restrictions during spring was stronger than initial estimates, official figures show. From April to June the UK's economy grew by 5.5%, which was higher than the previous estimate of 4.8%, the Office for National Statistics said. Spending on retail and hospitality...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Lockdown
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Public Health
The Independent

Boris Johnson signed the Northern Ireland protocol – now he needs to make it work

As both the UK and the EU outlined their approach to the Northern Ireland protocol this week, communities and businesses in Northern Ireland are still no clearer as to what their future holds. The instability over the protocol has gone on for far too long. Many are concerned that the outcome may be a mid-November showdown, with the UK invoking Article 16 and unilaterally ripping up the agreement.While this approach would no doubt appeal to many on the government’s back benches, it would be damaging, counterproductive, and cause further instability. It would lead to an inevitable trade war with...
POLITICS
The Associated Press

UK blames ‘heavy-handed’ EU for Brexit deal problems

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Britain’s Brexit minister threatened Monday to trigger a contentious break clause in the U.K.’s divorce deal with the European Union — a move that would send the U.K.’s already chilly relations with its huge neighbor into a deep freeze. David Frost told a gathering of the...
EUROPE
The Guardian

Covid bereaved voice anguish at ‘ignored’ UK virus planning report

Families bereaved by Covid have expressed pain at revelations that a government exercise modelling a large-scale coronavirus outbreak recommended four years before the pandemic that better preparations were needed in key areas including building stockpiles of personal protective equipment (PPE) and a contact-tracing system. Following the Guardian’s revelations about the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Reaction as report criticises UK lockdown delay

Among those reacting to today's report is the owner of a care company who says his supply of personal protective equipment (PPE) ran out on 16 March 2020. Mark Coup works at Welcome Independent Living, which deploys care assistants to help vulnerable and elderly people after surgeries. "Between January and...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Boris Johnson news – live: UK will override Brexit NI protocol ‘if EU solutions fall short’, as PM on holiday

The UK will override parts of the Brexit withdrawal agreement if upcoming EU proposals amount to “tinkering around the edges” of the Northern Ireland protocol.The EU is expected to announce an end to the so-called Sausage Wars this week with new proposals for the sale of British chilled meats in Northern Ireland, but Brexit minister Lord Frost is expected to ask for further concessions.A government source told the PA news agency that the UK would trigger Article 16 of the protocol – suspending parts of the agreement – if the EU proposals are found to be unsatisfactory.Labour accused the...
EUROPE
The Independent

Lord Frost risks inflaming tensions as he calls on EU to revise Brexit agreement

The UK government is on course for a diplomatic collision with Brussels as Brexit minister Lord Frost warned it would be a “historic misjudgement” for the bloc not to rewrite key parts of the agreement.Accusing the EU of being “disrespectful” to Britain, Lord Frost demanded leaders effectively tear up the Northern Ireland protocol he negotiated alongside Boris Johnson just two years ago and replace it with a new treaty.Delivering a speech in Lisbon, he risked inflaming tensions, claiming the bloc was attempting to “encourage UK political forces to reverse the referendum result or least keep us closely aligned with...
POLITICS
AFP

EU offers border 'express lane' to solve N.Ireland Brexit row

The EU on Wednesday offered to reduce customs checks and paperwork on British products intended for Northern Ireland in the hope of averting a new Brexit-related spat. A team of EU negotiators on Wednesday delivered the plans to London a day after the UK's Brexit minister David Frost said the current deal -- known as the Northern Ireland Protocol -- should be ripped up.
EUROPE
wcn247.com

UK extends visas to overseas butchers amid labor shortage

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s government says it will allow up to 800 more foreign butchers work in the U.K. on temporary visas, after farmers said a labor shortage in meat processing has caused them to cull thousands of healthy pigs. Earlier, the pork industry warned that up to 150,000 pigs could be destroyed because a lack of abattoir butchers led to a backlog of pigs ready for slaughter, and farmers were struggling to find space for the animals. It said farmers already had to kill over 6,000 healthy pigs. Britain’s government has been facing a wider labor shortage and supply chain problems brought partly by the pandemic and Britain’s exit from the European Union.
ECONOMY
Autosport Online

Extreme E to conclude inaugural season with UK round in Dorset

The fifth and last event will be referred to as the ‘Jurassic X-Prix’ - for its proximity to the Jurassic Coastline - and is scheduled for the 18-19 December weekend. This means the maiden campaign will run a week later than the originally conceived Patagonia, Argentina finale that was pencilled in for 11-12 December before COVID-19 travel restrictions brought about its cancellation.
U.K.

Comments / 0

Community Policy