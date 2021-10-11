CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Matt Amodio’s ‘Jeopardy!’ Winning Streak Comes to an End

By Meaghan Darwish, TV Insider
Cover picture for the articleThe “Amodio Rodeo” is officially over at Jeopardy! as long-running champ, Matt Amodio‘s winning streak came to an end during the October 11 episode. Amodio’s 38-game streak was toppled by new competitor Jonathan Fisher, an actor originally from Coral Gables, Florida. The fiercely competitive match was a close call as Jessica Stephens, a statistical research specialist from Nashville, Tennessee lead the score for most of the game before coming in second place.

