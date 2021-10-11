Matt Amodio’s ‘Jeopardy!’ Winning Streak Comes to an End

Hearnes Center erupted with the thunderous booms of Anna Dixon’s season-high 24 kills and the roars of Tiger fans’ chants and cheers Wednesday night. For the first time in almost a month, Missouri volleyball played a competitive match. While Alabama eventually defeated the Tigers in the fifth set, each was close with scores of 25-20, 25-21, 25-17, 25-21 and 15-13. Alabama had some key blocks and serves down the stretch that sealed the deal.

SPORTS ・ 21 HOURS AGO