Matt Amodio’s ‘Jeopardy!’ Winning Streak Comes to an End

By Meaghan Darwish, TV Insider
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe “Amodio Rodeo” is officially over at Jeopardy! as long-running champ, Matt Amodio‘s winning streak came to an end during the October 11 episode. Amodio’s 38-game streak was toppled by new competitor Jonathan Fisher, an actor originally from Coral Gables, Florida. The fiercely competitive match was a close call as Jessica Stephens, a statistical research specialist from Nashville, Tennessee lead the score for most of the game before coming in second place.

MU softball lands commitment from Walker

Missouri softball target Madison Walker announced her commitment to the Tigers via Twitter on Tuesday. The Olathe, Kansas, standout plays first and third base. “Thank you to all my coaches that have helped me get to this point,” Walker said in her statement. ... “I wouldn’t be here without you.”
Louisiana Tech fresh, focused after bye week

RUSTON, La. - Louisiana Tech head coach Skip Holtz, junior offensive lineman Joshua Mote and freshman defensive back Cedric Woods spoke to the media ahead of LA Tech’s game at UTEP on Saturday, Oct. 16, at 8 p.m. CT. Head Coach Skip Holtz:. On the bye week:. “Having the open...
LSU

BATON ROUGE, La. - LSU sophomore cornerback Eli Ricks will miss the rest of the season with an injury, coach Ed Orgeron announced Wednesday, striking another blow to an already battered team.
Missouri defensive line regroups after eventful week

After Tennessee ran Missouri off the field with 458 yards on the ground, after defensive line coach Jethro Franklin became the first casualty of a disastrous defensive start to the season and after Al Davis replaced Franklin, the Tigers’ defensive line held a meeting. The linemen discussed where they needed...
Golf in a lava field

Iceland is renowned for its unique landscape and volcanic activity. This landscape is now being used to create a unique golfing culture, Living Golf's Shane O'Donoghue visits Oddur Golf Club to find out more.
MU volleyball shows improvement, spark in five-set battle

Hearnes Center erupted with the thunderous booms of Anna Dixon’s season-high 24 kills and the roars of Tiger fans’ chants and cheers Wednesday night. For the first time in almost a month, Missouri volleyball played a competitive match. While Alabama eventually defeated the Tigers in the fifth set, each was close with scores of 25-20, 25-21, 25-17, 25-21 and 15-13. Alabama had some key blocks and serves down the stretch that sealed the deal.
