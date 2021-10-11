Jelani Day’s Body Revealed To Be Missing Vital Organs After 2nd Autopsy

Carmen Bolden Day has seemingly endured more unnecessary suffering, uncertainty and callous treatment than any mother who has lost her child. It was bad enough that the body of her son, 25-year-old Illinois State University graduate student Jelani Day, wasn’t found off the south bank of the Illinois River until 10 days after he was first reported missing on Aug. 25, and nine days after his car was found in a wooded area in the town of Peru. It was bad enough that it wasn’t until weeks later, and nearly a month since he was reported missing, that Day’s body could actually be identified by the LaSalle County Coroner’s Office. It was bad enough that, while all this was going on, Day’s mother had been basically begging the media to pay her son’s story the same attention that it had paid to Gabby Petito, and she’d been concerned that the authorities had been dragging their feet investigating her son’s disappearance.