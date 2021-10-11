CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Matt Amodio’s ‘Jeopardy!’ Winning Streak Comes to an End

By Meaghan Darwish, TV Insider
Albany Herald
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe “Amodio Rodeo” is officially over at Jeopardy! as long-running champ, Matt Amodio‘s winning streak came to an end during the October 11 episode. Amodio’s 38-game streak was toppled by new competitor Jonathan Fisher, an actor originally from Coral Gables, Florida. The fiercely competitive match was a close call as Jessica Stephens, a statistical research specialist from Nashville, Tennessee lead the score for most of the game before coming in second place.

www.albanyherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
Albany Herald

Mason Crosby atones for misses as Packers edge Bengals in OT

Mason Crosby kicked a 49-yard field goal with 1:55 left in overtime to give the Green Bay Packers a 25-22 overtime win over the host Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. Crosby atoned for missing three field goals in the final 2:12 of regulation and overtime, including a 51-yarder at the end of regulation and a 40-yarder that would have won the game with 8:08 left in overtime.
NFL
Albany Herald

SMITH: Georgia faces a legitimate test in Kentucky

With Kentucky’s upset of Florida a little more than a fortnight ago, there was an uptick of respect for the Wildcats that confirmed that they are for real when they did not suffer a letdown against LSU last weekend. The guess here was that Kentucky might suffer an off day...
GEORGIA STATE
Albany Herald

Texas-sized NASCAR weekend on tap

The NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs point standings have re-set and the eight drivers advancing to the Round of 8 have had a sort of mental re-set as well with their season hopes now turning to Sunday’s Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 at Texas Motor Speedway (2 p.m. on NBC, PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio).
MOTORSPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy