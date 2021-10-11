CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gov. Reeves extends state of emergency, while Speaker Gunn criticizes extensions

By TAYLOR VANCE Daily Journal
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
 3 days ago
Gov. Tate Reeves takes a tour of the New Way Trucks' facility in Booneville Wednesday. Thomas Wells | Daily Journal

TUPELO • Gov. Tate Reeves on Monday announced he would extend Mississippi’s state of emergency by 30 additional days, but a key state leader continues to criticize such efforts by governors to have such a lengthy order in effect.

“This extension will continue to facilitate the state’s COVID-19 response including expanded access to telemedicine and leaving other response options open,” a press release from the governor’s office reads. “Once again, there will be no lockdowns or statewide mandates.”

Having a state of emergency in effect during the pandemic allows health care leaders to shift patients dealing with COVID-19 to different areas throughout the state and gives the governor greater flexibility to use the Mississippi National Guard for logistics.

Still, one of the most powerful state officials — House Speaker Philip Gunn — remains critical of the governor’s use of a lengthy state of emergency.

During an interview with the Daily Journal’s editorial board on Monday, Gunn criticized governors nationwide for issuing states of emergency for lengthy periods of time without input from lawmakers.

Though not directly criticizing the governor, Gunn, a Republican, said he opposes the gubernatorial use of emergency powers to take actions without calling lawmakers back into a special session.

“I think the spirit of the emergency powers act is to give the governor the flexibility to act when the Legislature is not in session on a true emergency — a hurricane or a tornado,” Gunn said. “You’ve got to have food, shelter and water today. We’ve gotta get that out there. But an emergency doesn’t last for a year.”

This isn’t the first time that the speaker has asked for the lengthy state of emergency to end. The Daily Journal previously obtained a letter in June that Gunn sent to Reeves asking him to end the state of emergency order, which had lasted for around a year at the time.

“Unless there is some reason for the declaration of a state of emergency to continue, then on behalf of the people of the state of Mississippi, who are ready to return their lives to normal, we call on you to declare the state of emergency over,” Gunn wrote to Reeves earlier this year.

Reeves initially said in June that he would end the state of emergency in mid-August, but he has now twice extended the order by 30 additional days.

Comments / 28

Ruby McCullum
3d ago

my prayers is that God will removed every Republican that brought harm to the American people's by their lying and dishonesty and bless other Republicans in their place that going to have compassion for everybody. in the year 2022.and please lord remove Tate Reeves.

Reply(12)
16
Patricia Sarazin
2d ago

prime example of the left hand not knowing what the right is doing. Reeves needs to lose hid next election. he doesnt have leardership qualities

Reply
8
Guest
2d ago

Money over lives this so sad I don’t care what party it is they need to come together we have children dying every day if he have to shut down to get this virus under shut it down, if people would do what the doctors and scientists say do we wouldn’t be here. If you don’t want the shot wear a mask it’s not about choices anymore it’s about saving lives that’s were we are now.

Reply
5
Related
hottytoddy.com

Legislative Leaders: Gov. Reeves is Holding up Medical Marijuana with ‘Unreasonable Demands’

Republican legislative leaders on Wednesday said Gov. Tate Reeves is holding up a special session to consider a medical marijuana program with last-minute, “unreasonable demands.”. The leaders, in comments on Wednesday to Mississippi Today, said they’ve conceded to numerous last-minute requests from Reeves for changes to a medical marijuana proposal...
POLITICS
WLBT

Gov. Reeves discusses ‘Skip the Line’ program

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Governor Tate Reeves and Department of Public Safety Commissioner, Sean Tindell, are discussing the “Skip the Line” program. Reeves says the program has cut wait times at Driver Service Bureau locations from over two hours in 2020 to 18 minutes. “I am committed to taking data-to-data...
POLITICS
Neshoba Democrat

Governor extends COVID state of emergency

JACKSON — Gov. Tate Reeves announced Monday that he extending Mississippi’s State of Emergency for an additional 30 days. Reeves’ announcement was in coordination with State Health Officer Thomas Dobbs and MEMA Executive Director Stephen McCraney to facilitate the state’s COVID-19 response including expanded access to telemedicine and leaving other response options open.
JACKSON, MS
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Special session makes more sense now than ever, and not just for medical marijuana

House Speaker Philip Gunn, R-Clinton, sat down with the Daily Journal editorial board and outlined the proposed agenda for a special session he and other legislative leaders have asked Gov. Tate Reeves to call. The most obvious item is to pass a medical marijuana program, which has been the topic...
POLITICS
WJTV 12

Mississippians protest across state over medical marijuana

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – This past November, 74 percent of Mississippi voters thought they were making their voices heard as they voted in favor of a medical marijuana initiative. The state supreme court thought differently and overruled the votes. “We voted, and it’s supposed to be a democracy and it seems like everybody is collating […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
AL.com

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey extends ‘limited’ COVID-19 health emergency until Oct. 31

Gov. Kay Ivey has extended a COVID-19 state of emergency that relaxes some health care regulations, a period that was scheduled to expire Tuesday, until October 31. The governor first called the “limited, narrowly-focused” state of emergency on August 12, when the surge caused by the Delta variant and by Alabama’s low vaccination rate was still on the upswing. It is aimed at helping hospitals adjust to the caseload from the virus.
ALABAMA STATE
Philip Gunn
Eyewitness News

Gov. extends state employee vaccination deadline to Oct. 4

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The governor is extending the vaccination deadline for state workers, as leaders push for them to get vaccinated. Gov. Ned Lamont's office held a news conference at 11 a.m. in Hartford on Wednesday. He announced the COVID-19 vaccine mandate for state employees last month, which initially...
HARTFORD, CT
KTTS

Arkansas House Rejects Ban On Employee Vaccine Disclosures

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas lawmakers have rejected legislation that would have prevented businesses from requiring employees to say whether they’ve been vaccinated against COVID-19. The majority-Republican House on Friday voted 41-46 in favor of the Senate-backed bill. It would have created a “right of privacy” for employees and...
ARKANSAS STATE
The Free Press - TFP

Hillsborough County Extends Local State Of Emergency Through Oct. 21

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL. – Hillsborough County’s state of local emergency enacted in response to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic is extended for another seven-day period. Today, Hillsborough County Administrator Bonnie Wise signed an extension of the declaration under authority authorized by the County’s Emergency Management Ordinance and the Board of County...
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
slenterprise.com

Huge crowd leaves no doubt on shot mandate sentiments

In an unprecedented turnout for a legislative committee hearing, business owners and the public last week made clear they oppose a federal government mandate requiring companies to have their employees vaccinated against COVID-19. A crowd of about 700 packed six rooms at the Capitol and about 250 more watched online...
U.S. POLITICS
Magnolia State Live

$1 million in COVID-19 funds are missing. Mississippi councilman wants to get to the bottom of the issue.

A leader of Mississippi’s largest city says he wants to know what happened to at least $1 million federal COVID-19 funds that have ended up missing. Jackson City Councilman Kenneth Stokes spoke to Jackson news sources about what he claims is the misuse of federal monies the city received during the pandemic, funds he says have not been accounted for.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
cobbcounty.org

Chairwoman Signs 2nd Extension of Declaration of Emergency

Chairwoman Cupid Signs Second Extension of County’s Declaration of Emergency. Action allows county’s emergency operations plan and virtual meetings to continue. October 14, 2021 - Cobb County Board of Commissioners Chairwoman Lisa Cupid signed a second extension of the county’s Declaration of Emergency today concerning the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The extension will allow upcoming public meetings to be held virtually, keep the county’s emergency operations plan in place, and continues to encourage residents to get vaccinated and take precautions in public. The second extension runs through November 16.
COBB, GA
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Tupelo, MS
