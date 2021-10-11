After six years of leading Central Minnesota Mental Health Center (CMMHC), Executive Director, Dr. Rick Lee, has announced his plans to retire effective February 1, 2022. Dr. Lee became CMMHC's executive director on February 1, 2016. Before coming to CMMHC, he served as the executive director of Woodland Centers, a mental health center in Willmar, for six years and prior to that served as the clinical director there for 13 years. "We are excited for Dr. Lee to be able to retire and spend more time with his family, and we are eternally grateful for all of the amazing work that he has done for the residents of our community,” said Corey Pieper, Chair of the Central Minnesota Mental Health Center Board of Directors. “We will miss his leadership, strength, and vision and will honor his legacy by continuing to build on the excellent foundation he established. We also look forward to building upon Dr. Lee's work and further extending the reach and impact of Central Minnesota Mental Health Center in the future.” During his tenure, Dr. Lee developed strong community partnerships with the counties, local law enforcement, and health care agencies. These partnerships opened the door to a new crisis and detox center that is expected to open in early 2022. He has led the organization to Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic accreditation, which is a model of care spreading across the country designed to increase access to services and improve coordination of care. He also helped develop and expand the Co-Responder program that partners a mental health professional with a patrol officer to respond to 911 behavioral health calls. Central Minnesota Mental Health Center's Board of Directors has hired CohenTaylor Executive Search Services to conduct the executive director search. About Central Minnesota Mental Health Center: CMMHC is a nonprofit community-based mental health center that has been serving the community since 1959. The organization serves over 10,000 people of all ages each year through 17 different service lines in the counties of Benton, Sherburne, Stearns, and Wright.