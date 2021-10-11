Essex volleyball places third at Wayne Tournament
The Essex Trojanettes won two of their three matches and finished third overall Saturday Oct. 9, at the Wayne Tournament. The Trojanettes opened the tournament with a 2-0 loss to Central Decatur, but they rebounded to beat Melcher-Dallas 2-0, giving them second place in the three-team pool and a spot in the third place match against the other pool’s second place team. That team was Murray and the Trojanettes won 2-0 to complete a winning day.valleynewstoday.com
