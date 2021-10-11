CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Q&A with UCLA Chancellor Gene Block on the return to campus for fall 2021

By Mike Dirda
Cover picture for the articleFor many Bruins, the start of the 2021–22 academic year marked a monumental milestone: a return to the UCLA campus after more than 18 months spent working and learning remotely. Though things in Westwood still look a bit different than usual — large lecture courses remain virtual, masks are required indoors and most events have other safety protocols in place — the transition back to in-person instruction and activities was a major step toward resuming regular campus operations.

