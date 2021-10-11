Q&A with UCLA Chancellor Gene Block on the return to campus for fall 2021

When I stood in the corner of my brother’s Elder Hall double at age 12, trying not to disrupt the chaotic unpacking process, I never thought six years later I would be moving into my own dorm room as a freshman at Northwestern. And I certainly could have never imagined that coming here would entail being regularly tested for exposure to a deadly virus, wearing a medical face mask at all times and feeling grateful that I’m even able to be on campus.

EDUCATION ・ 6 DAYS AGO