Toddler missing for days in Grimes County returns home
GRIMES COUNTY, Texas - The three-year-old boy who went missing in Grimes County on Wednesday is finally back home for the first time since this whole ordeal started. Little Christopher Ramirez was missing Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and then found alive and well on Saturday. He was taken to Texas Children’s Hospital to be examined and this afternoon he was brought home for the first time in five long days in a parade of patrol cars.www.fox26houston.com
